Ice hockey | Niko Mikkola opened his goal account in Florida’s jersey – Patrik Laine’s Columbus missed zero

Erik Haula’s narrow goal started New Jersey’s hard finish, but it wasn’t enough to win the NHL round of the night.

Florida The Panthers took their opening win of the NHL season in an away game against the New Jersey Devils. The match ended with a 4–3 victory for Florida.

In the second round Niko Mikkola opened his goal account in a Panthers shirt with his 3–0 hit. Mikkola finished in the second set Matthew Tkachuk cross pass from the corner of the goal.

“It was an elite pass from him,” Mikkola said of the Panthers on the website.

“It was almost missed. He made it easy for me”, Mikkola continued to praise his teammate.

Florida already took a 4-0 lead at the beginning of the fourth period, the team captain Alexander Barkov by entering and by Sam Reinhart finishing with paint.

New Jersey’s first narrow goal was answered with superiority Erik Haulawho guided the puck into the goal by Jack Hughes from the wrist shot. Haula also passed by Michael McLeod completes the next hit.

“We wanted to win today and we did everything,” said Barkov after the match.

Barkov said his opponent played well in the third set.

“We couldn’t completely shut them out, but we had enough goals to defend the lead”.

Finns in Florida as well Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen see you on the ice.

Detroit Red Wings poured Patrik Laine The clearest 4–0 score of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Detroit’s Finnish pack Olli Määttä opened his scoring account for the season when he was tagged as the second pitcher for the game’s opening goal in the first period.

Also the Finnish striker of the New York Rangers Kaapo Kakko picked up an assist in a 2–1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

of the Toronto Maple Leafs Austin Matthews had scored a hat trick in his previous two games, and a possible third hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks would have been unprecedented in the NHL. However, the match went to Chicago with a score of 4–1 and Matthews was hitless this time.

The top name of last summer’s booking event, Chicago Connor Bedard broke his three-match scoring streak and this time went without any statistical entries.