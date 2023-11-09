Ice hockey | Niko Huuhtanen, 20, is a gem from Espoo – he too had to go elsewhere because there was no club

Tampere

Fast-paced and colorful. Big, mean and brash.

Physical but clean. A player with a world-class shot, for whom there isn’t really a Finnish comparison.

The head coach of the Lions Jukka Jalonen there was no end of praisewhen he described Jukurien Niko Huuhtanen selection to Leijon at the press conference held at the end of October.

Huuhtanen, who was selected as the rookie of the year in the SM league last season, gets to play his first adult international matches at the age of 20 in Tampere. In a city that has so far been a stopover on the way to the league map.

The starting point of that journey is in Espoo, and Huuhtanen is one of those players who have had to go elsewhere to follow their dreams.

“Espoo lacked a league path”, says Huuhtanen, who grew up in Leppävaara, as the biggest reason why he had to go on the trip at the age of 17.

“That’s how I left for a good organization in Tappara. There were, for example, good summer training sessions, which were a big help for my basic fitness”

“ “Toni announced that if you want to get ahead in your career, you have to start doing things now.”

Elsewhere there have been enough people from Espoo who have left since league hockey left Espoo in the spring of 2016 after the bankruptcy of the Blues. There are plenty of other examples, this season the defender Nikolas Matipalo has already debuted in the NHL.

Huuhtanen is one of the gems from Espoo who are building their careers elsewhere, at least for the time being.

The foundations are still created in Espoo. During the last few years, the growth towards the life of a top athlete began.

Among the coaches who influenced his career, Huuhtanen singles out a former league and lion player who coached him in B-juniors in the 2018–19 season Toni Mäkiahon.

At that time, Huuhtanen says he was a player who liked to be on the ice and play tricks.

“I wasn’t the smartest athlete in the world. I didn’t like doing heats. That’s when Toni announced that if you want to get ahead in your career, now you have to start doing things,” Huuhtanen recalls the feedback he received from Mäkiaho.

Selection Leijoniin shows for his part that Huuhtanen has liked working in recent years. The background of the current style of play can be found in a visit to the Canadian junior league WHL.

Huuhtanen only played in Tappara for the 2019–20 season before joining the Everett Silvertips team.

The style of play began to take shape even more in the current direction. The one for which Jukka Jalonen could not come up with a clear comparison target from the domestic disc family.

“During my junior year, I liked to play puck and play tricks. Maybe I wasn’t a bully. In the Yankees, I noticed that you can’t get by with giggling anymore. There were a lot of tackles and a really physical game. From there, it started to catch on more,” says Huuhtanen.

Huuhtanen says that the year taught him a lot. In addition to the style of play, I learned about the English language.

“I came to Finland much stronger. I knew I could play with this style of play.”

Return Finland became relevant to Huuhtanen already after the first year.

No place could be found in Tappara’s famous lineup, which celebrated the championship at the end of the season, so Huuhtanen explored other options with his agent despite the valid contract.

Coach of Jukurs Olli Jokinen contacted Huuhtane and asked about his interest in coming to Jukurei, if the contract matters are arranged. That’s where Huuhtanen eventually ended up.

The first season in the main series brought a handsome 30 power points to the account in 48 matches. Both power points and goals (17) Huuhtanen scored the most of last season’s rookies.

This season too, the career has continued in Mikkeli. Olli Joki has also become an important pilot in terms of career development.

“He is able to help young players develop day by day. Gives little tips on what can be done better and what is required to be able to get to North America.”

From the direction of North America, there are already benchmarks for Huuhtanen’s playing style better than in his home country. The player himself brings up Washington by Tom Wilson and the Tkachuk brothers, Brady who plays in Ottawa and Matthew who plays in Florida.

“Some say Wilson is maybe the closest at the moment. There is still a long way to go to Tkachuk.”

“ “It’s good if you can help the team by giving the opponent a break. Usually, my own team gets to benefit from them.”

I rinse the selected players do not shy away from confusion, neither does Huuhtanen. We got a sample of that in the last game round of the SM league before the international break.

Huuhtanen said Kärppien Kasper Björkqvist with him about the situation that brought him to Jukurei. As a result, Huuhtanen tore Björkqvist’s jersey so that the winger had to change his shirt in the middle of the match.

In an interview with C More after the match, Huuhtanen said that he had previously had to change shirts himself, when HIFK Micke-Max Åsten showed off her confusion skills against him.

“I saw that the kid from Espoo should be a bit annoying. Nothing more than that. He is so many years older that we didn’t play at the same time,” Huuhtanen says about the twist with Björkqvist.

One part of the player’s development is that Huuhtanen feels that he is better able than before to seek an advantage for his own team by confusing him. As a result of them, the ice comes more often to the opponent.

“It’s good if you can help the team by giving the opponent a break. Usually, your own team gets to benefit from them. In the junior teams, I was grilled more. Then there could be outruns and other stupid mistakes when the head couldn’t take it. Not anymore, now it’s pretty hard to get me charred.”

