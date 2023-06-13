Ice hockey | NHL’s young Finnish star Anton Lundell, 21, received a lot of praise – “He’s learned”

Anton Lundell’s strong hold in the playoffs has made a big impression on Florida head coach Paul Maurice.

When The Florida Panthers’ NHL season ended over a year ago, on May 23, 2022, Anton Lundell sat in the stands.

Lundell, who played a strong rookie season, was not at his best in the playoffs and was able to produce only one goal in nine matches.

The past regular season, the second season of his career, went much like the team for Lundell. The autumn season was particularly poor in terms of results, but towards the spring the Finnish attacker also scored more points and improved his game.

He also got to know a completely new place to play in the regular season.

Lundell was planted as a winger in January. They were side by side Alexander Barkov, with whom excellent chemistry was found already last season in the underpowered game as well as Sam Reinhartwith whom the joint play has also been strong since last season.

The trio came back together in the fourth final game of the Stanley Cup and scored two goals.

Lundell already played strongly in the middle of the Panthers’ triple chain before this, but the transfer to Barkov’s side also brought the captain the first points of the final series.

Lundell (1+2) is Matthew Tkachuk and Brandon Montour along with his team’s most effective player in the finals. A mature two-way game and insights on the offensive end have made an impression.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice praised Lundell on the intermission of the finals series in Las Vegas.

“When we needed a change and moved him to Barkov’s side, I really liked the game of the chain. However, then he was still looking for the big man, Barkov, playing the game through him. It was no longer visible in the last game, he just played the game,” Maurice said.

Maurice stressed to IS during the regular season after the changes that few center forwards truly start their NHL careers at center – as Lundell had last season. The first steps are often taken through the place of the pier.

Now he emphasized that although Lundell moved to the wing again in the last game, his future is as a center forward. As a top class NHL center forward.

“I still believe that he will become a center who will be able to lead his chain by himself next season and play against the best of the opposition,” said Maurice.

The coach said that Lundell learned a lot about the North American game and physicality in the small rink.

“He has learned a lot about physical play. European players look at the game a little differently, largely due to the size of the rink. He has learned how to apply pressure here.”

Maurice recalled that Lundell was already on the ice against Toronto and Carolina in the final moments of the games, securing victories in games and series of matches.

“He, Barkov and Sam Bennett are a very strong center trio for us for years to come.”

The fifth game of the Stanley Cup final series will be played the night before Wednesday in Las Vegas Finnish time. Vegas leads the match series with victories 3–1.

