Ice hockey | NHL super promise Connor Bedard’s future club was decided in the reservation lottery – season tickets were sold for millions in an instant

The Chicago Blackhawks weakened their team last summer with drastic game moves and now won the NHL reserve lottery.

Chicago The Blackhawks received the first booking round for the NHL’s upcoming summer booking event.

Thus, it can be considered practically certain that the super promise Connor Bedard will play next season in Chicago.

Thanks to the rise of the Blackhawks, the Anaheim Ducks fell to second in the pecking order and the Columbus Blue Jackets to third.

The NHL does not show the pre-made lottery ball draw live, but the league’s deputy commissioner on the TV broadcast Bill Daly just alternately drew teams to their respective positions instead of 16 down.

The show went to commercial break before the final three cards were revealed, but the NHL Network TV host Kevin Weekes announced already at this stage that Columbus had fallen to third place. This caused widespread confusion among viewers, as the fate of the Blue Jackets had yet to be revealed.

“It seemed pretty clear at that point what was really going on,” Columbus’ GM Jarmo Kekäläinen comment on what happened.

Chicago last booked first in 2007, when it chose Patrick Kane. Kane won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks before being traded to the New York Rangers in the spring.

The news of Bedard’s result was immediately visible in Chicago. Last season, poor execution of the game had led to the fact that the occupancy rate of the Blackhawks’ games was among the worst in the NHL.

Reporter following the Blackhawks of the local newspaper Chicago Sun-Times Ben Pope said on Twitter that after winning the reservation lottery, the club sold season tickets for $2.5 million in an hour and a half.

Kekäläinen said that the number one booking was naturally hoped for, but also in the third round the club will get a real top player. Kekäläinen mentioned that the team would most obviously have gotten a player, namely Bedard, who is a ready NHL player already next season.

Bedard’s after the most promising players at the summer booking event Adam Fantill, Leo Carlsson, Will Smith, Zach Benson and Matvei Mitchkov.

“We will get a player who will change the direction of the club and help us to a new level. It is not yet known how long it will take or whether the effect will be immediate,” Kekäläinen stated.

He mentioned Alex Pietrangelo for example. The St. Louis Blues, whose backup GM Kekäläinen was at the time, signed Pietrangelo as the fourth player in the 2008 draft.

Pietrangelo was an NHL regular three years later, when the versatile defender scored 43 points in 79 games from the back lines. Pietrangelo, who currently plays in Vegas, was the captain of the Blues’ champion team in 2019.

The booking event will take place in Nashville on the 28th and 29th. June.