Ice hockey | NHL stars jumped on the ice in Tampere – See pictures of Finns in training

The Colorado Avalanche practiced on Thursday at the Nokia Arena before Friday and Saturday’s NHL games.
Tampere
Colorado The Avalanche team took a team photo on Thursday on the ice of the Nokia Arena. At the same time, a few thousand spectators who had come to watch the NHL team’s practice set their cell phones ready for filming.
Colorado and Columbus Blue Jackets are preparing for Friday and Saturday’s NHL games with ice practice on Thursday and drew their first draft on the ice of the Nokia Arena.
First up at 3 p.m. was Colorado. The team spent the first few minutes wearing their jerseys, then changed to practice jerseys. After that, the actual exercises led by the coaches began.
Colorado superstar Nathan MacKinnon immediately took several shots that clicked accurately into the upper corners of the goal.
Finns were seen on the ice Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen, Justus Annunen and a goalkeeper coach from Tampere Jussi Parkkila.
