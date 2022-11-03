Ice hockey | NHL stars jumped on the ice in Tampere – See pictures of Finns in training

The Colorado Avalanche practiced on Thursday at the Nokia Arena before Friday and Saturday’s NHL games.

Tampere

Colorado The Avalanche team took a team photo on Thursday on the ice of the Nokia Arena. At the same time, a few thousand spectators who had come to watch the NHL team’s practice set their cell phones ready for filming.

Colorado and Columbus Blue Jackets are preparing for Friday and Saturday’s NHL games with ice practice on Thursday and drew their first draft on the ice of the Nokia Arena.

The Colorado Avalanche gathered in a team photo on the center line at the start of practice.

First up at 3 p.m. was Colorado. The team spent the first few minutes wearing their jerseys, then changed to practice jerseys. After that, the actual exercises led by the coaches began.

The jerseys were changed to training shirts in the middle of Colorado’s training.

Colorado superstar Nathan MacKinnon immediately took several shots that clicked accurately into the upper corners of the goal.

Nathan MacKinnon worked on his shot.

Finns were seen on the ice Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen, Justus Annunen and a goalkeeper coach from Tampere Jussi Parkkila.

Supporters had arrived at the Nokia Arena to watch the practice sessions of the NHL teams. The request to the players was clear: “Can I have the racket, please?”

Colorado goalkeeper coach Jussi Parkkila.

Artturi Lehkonen.

Mikko Rantanen (right) and Josh Manson.