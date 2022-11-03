Friday, November 4, 2022
Ice hockey | NHL stars jumped on the ice in Tampere – See pictures of Finns in training

November 3, 2022
in World Europe
The Colorado Avalanche practiced on Thursday at the Nokia Arena before Friday and Saturday’s NHL games.

Tampere

Colorado The Avalanche team took a team photo on Thursday on the ice of the Nokia Arena. At the same time, a few thousand spectators who had come to watch the NHL team’s practice set their cell phones ready for filming.

Colorado and Columbus Blue Jackets are preparing for Friday and Saturday’s NHL games with ice practice on Thursday and drew their first draft on the ice of the Nokia Arena.

The Colorado Avalanche gathered in a team photo on the center line at the start of practice. Picture: Jukka Ritola / Aamulehti

First up at 3 p.m. was Colorado. The team spent the first few minutes wearing their jerseys, then changed to practice jerseys. After that, the actual exercises led by the coaches began.

The jerseys were changed to training shirts in the middle of Colorado’s training. Picture: Jukka Ritola / Aamulehti

Colorado superstar Nathan MacKinnon immediately took several shots that clicked accurately into the upper corners of the goal.

Nathan MacKinnon worked on his shot. Picture: Jukka Ritola / Aamulehti

Finns were seen on the ice Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen, Justus Annunen and a goalkeeper coach from Tampere Jussi Parkkila.

Supporters had arrived at the Nokia Arena to watch the practice sessions of the NHL teams. The request to the players was clear: “Can I have the racket, please?” Picture: Jukka Ritola / Aamulehti

Colorado goalkeeper coach Jussi Parkkila. Picture: Jukka Ritola / Aamulehti

Artturi Lehkonen. Picture: Jukka Ritola / Aamulehti

Mikko Rantanen (right) and Josh Manson. Picture: Jukka Ritola / Aamulehti

After Colorado, Columbus moved onto the ice. Pictured is the team’s Finnish star Patrik Laine. Picture: Jukka Ritola / Aamulehti

