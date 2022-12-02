Ice hockey | NHL star Miro Heiskanen tells information about his hockey stick, which can be a real surprise to many

At his current pace, Miro Heiskanen will break all his point records. In addition, he carries a gigantic responsibility in Dallas.

Dallas defender Miro Heiskanen is playing the best season of his career in the NHL, and there are a few clear reasons for that.

Not only is Heiskanen, 23, a better player than a year ago, something else has happened.

New coach Pete DeBoer plays the team a little more boldly with the puck than Rick Bowness. Heiskanen thanks for the change. As an excellent skater, he has fun with the puck, although he also knows how to let it go.

One reason for Heiskanen’s increased responsibility is the Swedish defender by John Klingberg transfer to Anaheim. You can’t discount the fact that the Stars’ game is in perfect shape.

Heiskanen raises one of these points clearly above the others.

“The number one advantage is the biggest change. Otherwise, the role is pretty similar. There have been more times of force majeure,” Heiskanen tells HS by phone from his home in Dallas.

“It’s good to be able to play a lot with the puck and support attacks. I have liked.”

If the current pace is maintained, Heiskanen will exceed the 60-point mark this season. If the pace is realized, the previous record will be improved by about 30 points.

On the first one In his season in the NHL, Heiskanen made it to the all-star game as a surprise name. The trick is very rarely successful, especially from a rookie deck. In the second season, Dallas played in the Stanley Cup finals, and last spring the Lions won World Cup gold.

Now Heiskanen belongs to the NHL’s guard of young and up-and-coming defenders, led by Colorado Cale Makar.

Makar and Heiskanen are players who are easily compared. Both were booked in the same year in 2017, when the Finnish promise went with number three and Makar right after as number four.

Heiskanen knows that they are being compared, but he hasn’t bothered to sacrifice his time for it.

“Everyone is always compared here,” Heiskanen acknowledges.

Direct comparisons are almost impossible. Makar plays in Colorado in the best field of the entire series. Then superiority yields points just like the basic game.

Still not. Yes, Heiskanen also gets superiority minutes in his slightly renewed role. Makar leads the entire NHL playing time statistics with an average of about 27 minutes, Heiskanen is just over two minutes behind him.

Miro Heiskanen’s responsibility has grown in Dallas and so have his powers.

Credit and responsibility are at their peak, but Heiskanen needs a little more. He admits that he wants to help his team by scoring more points.

“This season has started well. I try to score more goals, but of course I always want more and improve my performance.”

“ “On the ice, I’ve had more goal-scoring exercises, and the shot has been the biggest thing I’ve tried to develop.”

Stars do not talk about Heiskanen’s performance, and the club does not demand more. Vice versa. The coaching has been satisfactory so far.

“If the game doesn’t go well, you can’t be satisfied,” Heiskanen says of himself.

“You have to be a little critical of yourself and improve.”

About self-criticism became an example in the spring WC tournament. In the semifinals against Slovakia, Heiskanen played an average match, until he put his best on the counter in the World Cup semifinals in the USA game.

In Tampere, Heiskanen said that he does not want to play two bad matches in a row.

“The same guy over there played in the World Cup as here.”

The WC tournament and the won world championship left a lasting memory. Heiskanen already played in the Olympics and the World Championships four years ago, but the event in Tampere met even the highest expectations.

“It was incredible that we won. Ever since I was a little boy, I’ve always dreamed of playing in the World Cup and winning it.”

Miro Heiskanen was the Lions’ number one defender in the spring WC tournament in Tampere.

Carolina Sebastian Aho hired a shooting coach from Viima Hockey coaching company last summer to improve his shot. Heiskanen has also trusted the same company since he was 16 years old. This summer, the focus shifted to launch efficiency.

“On the ice, I’ve had more goal-scoring exercises, and the shot has been the biggest thing I’ve tried to develop.”

Heiskanen made one change to make his bet more effective. He switched to a stick that was a bit stiffer. He played with a racket that was 75 flex, but now increased the stiffness to 80 flex.

Heiskanen started to notice that the 75 flex gave way too much in different situations. A stiffer racket helps with hitting shots, i.e. hits.

“And you can put a little more pressure on wrist shots with the new racket. 75 can be a bit loose if it comes one timers [laukauksia suoraan syötöstä] or counter pucks.”

Of clubs Stiffness readings are Hebrew for almost everyone following the puck.

A comparison with a few NHL superstars gives a good perspective.

Tampa Bay Giant Victor Hedman uses a racket with a stiffness of 122. Heiskanen’s teammate Jani Hakanpää twists in front of the goal with a stick with a stiffness of 102.

Large and heavy players need stiffer shafts for their clubs. In this comparison, the light-built Heiskanen has played with a “youth racket”.

Skates well and scores a lot of points Roman Josi use a club with a stiffness of 105.

Cale Makar, who is confident in his skill and skating, forges the result with a stick only five notches stiffer than Heiskanen. The juxtaposition works here too.

“ When the new model comes on the market, Heiskanen will donate one racket to every club in the capital region.

More rigid the racket also comes with a new model. Heiskanen gets to use it model CCM Tacks AS-V Pro. They will also become familiar in the youth teams of the capital region.

At the same time, when the new model comes on the market, Heiskanen will donate one racket to every club in the capital region in the age group U8–U15.

Viima Hockey, which offers coaching services, and equipment manufacturer CCM developed a reward model for young players. Heiskanen started as the leading star.

In the capital region, 19 clubs and as many as 125 teams are involved in the racket project. Each team gets one stick, but Ice Hearts, a special club for children’s ice sports, gets one ten clubs. A total of 135 rackets will be distributed.

The donation drive has a price of more than 25,000 euros, and Heiskanen says he will also contribute his own money. He does not want to say the exact amount.

“I want to give a little back. I’ve been through all the junior years myself, and I know that rackets and other equipment are a big investment for families.”

The children get the same rackets that Heiskanen plays with. The stiffness can be a little kinder to small players, even if Heiskanen doesn’t play with a very stiff stick as an NHL hockey player.

The basis for distribution of clubs may be the family’s tight financial situation, and in some clubs it may be a prize for a t-shirt. It has even happened that the players have been allowed to vote on who the racket should belong to.

“It’s nice to be able to in some way jesus players.”