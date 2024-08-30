Friday, August 30, 2024
Ice hockey | NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother have died in an accident

August 30, 2024
in World Europe
Ice hockey | NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother have died in an accident
Johnny Gaudreau is gone.

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau has died, his employer, the Columbus Blue Jackets, confirms.

of the Columbus Dispatch according to Gaudreau died in a traffic accident together with his brother Matthew.

“The entire NHL mourns the tragic death of Johnny and his brother Matthew,” the league’s commissioner Gary Bettman commented in the announcement.

Gaudreau, from the United States, was 31 years old when he died.

Gaudreau was known as an efficient and skilled striker. He recorded 243+500=743 power points in 763 NHL regular season games.

He represented Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL. In the Blue Jackets, he played among other things as a Finnish forward Patrik Laine26, as a teammate.

My favorite Known as “Johnny Hockey”, Gaudreau was a fluid and creative player with excellent puck control.

The Gaudreaus were riding their bikes when a car hit them. The accident happened in Salem County, New Jersey around 20:30 in the evening local time.

The brothers are from Salem. They had returned to their hometown of their sister Katie’s for the wedding, which was scheduled for Friday in Philadelphia.

Local 6ABC-according to the channel, the driver of the accident car remained at the scene of the accident. New Jersey State Police are investigating the incident.

Johnny Gaudreau in action in the US national team jersey in 2019. Picture: Ossi Ahola

