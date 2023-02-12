Ice hockey | NHL star guard Juuse Saros talked about the doubts about his size: “X-rays were requested”

Juuse Saros revealed stories from behind the scenes of the NHL booking event.

of the Nashville Predators star goalkeeper Juuse Saros, 27, is the single most important player on his team and one of the best goaltenders in the NHL. The third place in the voting for the Vezina Trophy awarded to the NHL’s best goaltender last season tells about this.

Saros has faced a lot of doubts on his way to stardom because of his size. According to the Eliteprospects website, Saros is 179 centimeters tall. The bigger the goalkeeper, the easier it is to cover shooting angles and block your own goal.

Excellent mobility, reactions and game reading have become Saros’ trademark.

NHL reporters revealed the cool head from Forssala Elliotte Friedman and By Jeff Marek 32 Thoughts: The Podcast in the program an interesting story about the booking year.

“One of the teams called me and asked me to send them X-rays of my bones so they can see if I’m still growing. They interpreted that I am not growing anymore. That team didn’t book me,” Saros told the journalist duo.

Saros also shared another, more moderate story from his booking year.

“Once I entered the room, the representatives of one team asked me to take off my shoes so they could measure me.”

In the end, Saros went all the way to the fourth reservation round. Nashville called up its current No. 1 point guard as the 99th player of the entire event.

The star who made his way to North America from HPK is a strong candidate for the top spots in the Vezina Trophy this season as well. Saros has blocked pucks with 91.8 percent certainty and 23 goals more than expected.

Leo Komarov is a familiar sight in a lion shirt.

Saros also revealed another Finnish puck icon in the interview, Leo Komarov secret “vice”.

Saroks was asked during the dialogue if he collects other players’ clubs. Saros said he owns, among other things Pekka Rinne, Eeli Tolvanen and Miikka Salomäki tools.

After that, Saros threw that “Leksa” Komarov owns a few sticks more than him.

“Komarov probably has an insane amount of rackets. In every World Cup he’s been to, he’s been asking for rackets from almost everyone. After the games, he goes home with dozens of clubs. He asks for clubs even on summer ice,” Saros laughed.

Komarov has played in seven World Championships.