Ice hockey | NHL star Corey Perry was fired – the club’s boss knocks down wild rumors: “Disgusting”

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson commented on Corey Perry’s firing.

of the Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson appeared the night before Wednesday Finnish time at a press conference, where he commented Corey Perry’s termination of the contract.

The Blackhawks previously said Perry will be sent off because of unacceptable behavior. The behavior was described as having violated both his player contract and the club’s internal rules, which are meant to ensure a professional and safe work environment.

According to Davidson, the events that led to Perry’s exit passes happened specifically at the workplace. The club found out about them in Columbus during the Blackhawks’ away trip, when Perry dropped out of the team’s lineup after the morning ice.

Regarding the wild and in many places questionable speculations, Davidson also firmly emphasized one thing:

“I want to be very clear that this has nothing to do with it [muita] players or their families. Everything else is really misinformation and frankly disgusting,” Davidson announced.

According to Davidson, the team’s players also have no information about the events.

ESPN reportsthat something happened between Perry and a club employee last Tuesday when the team traveled to Columbus.

“These have been tough days,” Davidson said at a press conference.

Canada’s Perry, 38, has played more than 1,200 NHL regular season games in his career. He won the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.