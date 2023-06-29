Ice hockey | NHL reporter: Jesse Puljujärvi underwent double hip surgery

It is reported in North America that Jesse Puljujärvi has recently undergone a major operation.

NHL market are hot on the heels of the booking event currently being held in Nashville.

There is a worrying message coming from Finns in NHL circles.

One of the well-known insider journalists of the series Chris Johnston reported on Twitter Jesse Puljujärvi about the situation.

Johnston says that Carolina will not offer Puljujärvi by Friday’s deadline Qualifying offers, that is, an offer that would keep the player’s rights with the club. Thus, Puljujärvi becomes an unrestricted free agent who can negotiate a contract with any team.

Johnston also reports worrying facts about the situation in Puljujärvi.

“There is talk that Jesse Puljujärvi has recently undergone double hip surgery, and he has a long recovery ahead of him,” Johnston writes.

A long recovery would mean that the future of Puljujärvi without a contract, at least for next season, would be even more uncertain.