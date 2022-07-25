Ice hockey | NHL great Pekka Rinne as goalkeeper coach of the Young Lions

This is the 39-year-old Rinne’s first coaching session.

Handsome ended his goalkeeping career last year Pekka Rinne joins the Finnish under-20 men’s national ice hockey team as a goalie coach.

Former NHL great Rinne is the head coach of the Young Lions Tomi Lämsän in the coaching group with a contract that culminates in the World Cup tournament to be played at the turn of next year.

“I go to work full of enthusiasm. I hope that I have something to give young goalkeepers from my playing career. They are at the point in their career where I believe I can give them important tips,” Rinne told Leijonien in the bulletin.

Rinne represented the Nashville Predators on the NHL ice between 2005 and 2021, and was voted the league’s best goaltender in 2018.

Next The World Cup tournament for under-20s will be exceptionally played from 9th to 20th. August in Alberta, as the tournament was suspended due to corona infections at the end of last year. He is responsible for Finland’s coaching during the tournament Antti Pennanen led coaching group.