Ice hockey | NHL club Calgary Flames fired their head coach

Ice hockey The Calgary Flames, who play in the NHL, have given their head coach To Darryl Sutter sack. The Flames announced Sutter’s departure on Monday on their website.

Sutter, 64, became the head coach of the Flames in early 2021. In his long coaching career, he had also piloted the Flames before. Sutter has also coached the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings in the NHL.

Sutter piloted the Kings to the NHL championship in 2012 and 2014. The current season was a disappointment for the Flames, as the team missed the playoffs. As a player, Sutter represented the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL, where he played 406 games in the regular season and 51 in the playoffs.