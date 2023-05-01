Tuesday, May 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | NHL club Calgary Flames fired their head coach

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | NHL club Calgary Flames fired their head coach

Darryl Sutter coached Calgary from 2021.

Ice hockey The Calgary Flames, who play in the NHL, have given their head coach To Darryl Sutter sack. The Flames announced Sutter’s departure on Monday on their website.

Sutter, 64, became the head coach of the Flames in early 2021. In his long coaching career, he had also piloted the Flames before. Sutter has also coached the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings in the NHL.

Sutter piloted the Kings to the NHL championship in 2012 and 2014. The current season was a disappointment for the Flames, as the team missed the playoffs. As a player, Sutter represented the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL, where he played 406 games in the regular season and 51 in the playoffs.

#Ice #hockey #NHL #club #Calgary #Flames #fired #coach

See also  Norway | Princess Märtha Louise gives up her royal duties
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Panic in the stadium: barra brava breaks in with a chainsaw and confronts policemen

Panic in the stadium: barra brava breaks in with a chainsaw and confronts policemen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result