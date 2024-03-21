Ice hockey | NHL brawler Chris Simon earned a huge fortune and died penniless at the age of 52

Hockey brought Chris Simon millions, but took away his health.

Former Canadian NHL star Chris Simon died on Monday aged 52. News agency AP's according to Simon died in his home town of Wawa in the province of Ontario.

Simon played in the NHL from 1993 to 2008 and won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996. The winger finished with an impressive 29 goals in the 1999-2000 season for the Washington Capitals, but he is best remembered as the feared rink policeman.

Simon, who weighed more than a hundred kilograms and is 193 centimeters tall, fought two hundred times during his NHL career and accumulated 1,824 minutes on the ice.

He was also involved in numerous incidents that caused a stir. In 2007, Simon was banned for 30 games after stepping on his skates Jarkko Ruutua.

After his NHL career, Simon played another five seasons in the KHL, the first three of which were in the notorious Vitjaz Tshehov's rough crew. In his first KHL season, he was the player who collected the most ice minutes (263) in the entire league.

Chris Simon fought over a hundred times in his NHL career. In the photo, he trades blows with Darcy Hordichuk of the Nashville Predators in December 2005. Simon represented the Calgary Flames at the time.

Chris Simon (left) also fought while playing in the KHL. In the photo, he is brawling in the match between Metallurg Novokuznetsk and Riga Dynamo in February 2012. Simon represented Novokuznetsk at that time.

Simon deserved a total of about 14 million euros in professional bowls, but only four years later he was penniless, unable to work and up to his ears in debt.

The ex-star's dire situation came to light in May 2017, when he was summoned to court in Ottawa. Simon had not paid child support for more than three years, but he had to ask the court to forgive his debt to the mother of his four children.

Simon told the court that he lives on social security and is practically bankrupt.

If he had succeeded in turning all his possessions into money to pay his debts, he would still have been in the red by more than a hundred thousand.

“My financial situation is bleak”, summed up Simon of the Ottawa Citizen by.

Simon's health was also grim. According to the doctor's report, Simon suffered from depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and arthritis in his shoulders, arms, knees, back and neck.

Simon was said to have suffered from the degenerative brain disease CTE, i.e. chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

“It is believed to be caused by the significant brain injuries I received during my puck career,” Simon told the court.

Chris Simon of the New York Rangers (right) and Sami Kapanen of the Philadelphia Flyers (left) twist in November 2003.

Simon's the family said on Tuesday that he died by his own hand.

“The family strongly believes – and saw with their own eyes – that Chris suffered tremendously from CTE. This suffering unfortunately led to his passing,” Simon's former agent by Paul Theofanous read in the press release sent to the public by ABC News by.

Simon had Ojibwa roots and, according to the AP news agency, is a role model for all young aspiring hockey players from Canada's indigenous peoples.

“Chris was a great guy, a beloved teammate and an important part of our first championship,” Colorado's ex-captain Joe Sakic said after the news of the death.

“He was a really good puck player who could score, played a big role in the locker room and was the first to defend his teammates. Off the court, he was an incredibly fine person and a loving father, son, brother and friend.”

Simon's along with several other former NHL heavyweights who suffered from CTE have died young. The list includes, among others, a person who died at the age of 27 Rick Rypiedied at the age of 28 Derek Boogaard and died at the age of 35 Steve Montador.