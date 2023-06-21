Wednesday, June 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | News anchor Keijo Leppänen’s son got a contract with Liiga after a trial period

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | News anchor Keijo Leppänen’s son got a contract with Liiga after a trial period

Ottoville Leppänen got a SM league contract.

SM league club The striker has signed a 1+1 year contract with Jukurit Ottoville Leppänen25, with, the club said in its announcement.

Leppänen joined the Mikkeli team about a month ago with a try-out contract, during which Leppänen had the opportunity to prove his skills to the team.

“Ottoville is a hard worker and a two-way attacker with a good work ethic. He showed a rising trend in the tryout and we can see that he will be able to develop in big steps during the coming season”, Jukurie’s development manager Mikko Hakkarainen commented in the announcement.

From Espoo played his last two seasons in the North American college series in the NCAA in the cherry colors of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Engineers and in the bunt of Merrimack College.

Last season, Leppänen also played four games in the NHL’s “farmin’ farm”, i.e. in the ECHL. In those matches, he did not reach the power points.

See also  HS Helsinki | Are we numb to the misery of the streets? Scientists explain why we became cold

In Finland, Leppäse has experience with Espoo’s junior teams and the Suomi series in the S-kiekko shirt in the 2020–21 season.

Leppänen is a popular MTV news anchor Keijo Leppänen son.

Read more: HIFK’s Jori Lehterä presented his catch, Rauma gave a scathing acknowledgment

Read more: Jokerien’s League dream is a hot topic for HIFK – a surprising statement from the club’s sports director

Read more: HIFK is building a team for which a cute bronze medal match is not enough

Read more: The Ice Hockey Association demands quick changes to the League – League chairman: Not getting ahead of things

#Ice #hockey #News #anchor #Keijo #Leppänens #son #contract #Liiga #trial #period

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Revira FGR to the Army

Revira FGR to the Army

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result