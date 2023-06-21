Ice hockey | News anchor Keijo Leppänen’s son got a contract with Liiga after a trial period

Ottoville Leppänen got a SM league contract.

SM league club The striker has signed a 1+1 year contract with Jukurit Ottoville Leppänen25, with, the club said in its announcement.

Leppänen joined the Mikkeli team about a month ago with a try-out contract, during which Leppänen had the opportunity to prove his skills to the team.

“Ottoville is a hard worker and a two-way attacker with a good work ethic. He showed a rising trend in the tryout and we can see that he will be able to develop in big steps during the coming season”, Jukurie’s development manager Mikko Hakkarainen commented in the announcement.

From Espoo played his last two seasons in the North American college series in the NCAA in the cherry colors of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Engineers and in the bunt of Merrimack College.

Last season, Leppänen also played four games in the NHL’s “farmin’ farm”, i.e. in the ECHL. In those matches, he did not reach the power points.

In Finland, Leppäse has experience with Espoo’s junior teams and the Suomi series in the S-kiekko shirt in the 2020–21 season.

Leppänen is a popular MTV news anchor Keijo Leppänen son.

