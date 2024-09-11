Ice hockey | New twist: Jani Hakanpää gets a million dollar contract

Hockey|Hakanpää continues his career in Toronto.

Defender Jani Hakanpää has signed a one-year contract with the NHL club Toronto Maple Leafs, the club says on their website.

Hakanpää’s contract situation has changed several times during the summer.

In mid-August, it was reported that Hakanpää would have signed a two-year contract with Toronto in July, but might not be able to play a match in the traditional club’s shirt due to a knee injury.

In late August, TSN’s hockey reporter Chris Johnston said that the parties had not reached an agreement on the contract.

“His knee is currently rubbing bone against bone. A player believes he can play, but there are perhaps some medical opinions that cast a shadow over playing,” Johnston reflected.

Johnston saw that the delay in signing the contract was not a good sign.

“The longer we go without a contract, the more it seems that he won’t [Hakanpää] you get that.”

It turned out the other way around, and now Hakanpää has a one-year contract worth 1.47 million dollars, i.e. around 1.33 million euros.

Hakanpää32, played 64 games for the Dallas Stars last season and scored 2+10.

In his NHL career, Hakanpää has played a total of 288 regular season games and scored 45 (15+30) power points. In addition to Dallas, he has represented the Carolina Hurricanes and Anaheim Ducks.