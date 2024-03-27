Ice hockey | New owners for the crisis team SaiPa

A local company buys a league team from Lappeenranta.

27.3. 21:00 | Updated 27.3. 21:32

Ice hockey The owner of Lappeenranta SaiPa, which played a miserable season in the league, changes. Liiga-SaiPa Oy has reached an agreement on business transactions with the local Lätkä Lentää Oy.

Lätkä Lentää Oy buys 98.85 percent of Liiga-SaiPa Oy's shares. SaiPa ry's ownership remains unchanged.

They are responsible persons of Lätkä Lentää Oy Ville Rämä, Juuso Lindqvist and Jussi Turunen.

According to South Saimaa Lätkää Lentää oy was founded recently. The leader of the group is Jussi Turunen, who works as the CEO of Saimaa Sisäilma Oy.

Liiga-Saipa's ownership base is to be expanded later.

“We believe that the acquisition will create a strong financial basis for Liiga-SaiPa Oy and enable better sporting success in the future”, the new owners commented in the club's announcement.

“We will invest heavily in the development of the junior side in cooperation with SaiPa ry. We look forward to sharing more good news with you on Friday, April 5.”

In the last two seasons, SaiPa has been the superior jumbo of the regular season.

This season, the team won only five games out of 60 in regular time and collected a total of 45 points.

SaiPa has been in severe financial difficulties in recent years. Change negotiations took place in the club at the turn of the year, and as a result, the employment of five people was terminated. The team also terminated the contracts of numerous key players in the middle of the season.

Liiga-Saipan the new owners are familiar players in Lappeenranta's business life. Lindqvist is also a board member of SaiPa ry.