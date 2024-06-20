Ice hockey | New information about Patrik Laine’s treatment program and trading

Hockey|Patrik Lainee is feverishly looking for a new club. According to the GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Laine will be released from the treatment program in the near future.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Patrik Laine demands a transfer away from the Columbus Blue Jackets. GM Don Waddell is currently working on the trade with Laine’s agent. Laine is still in the NHL’s treatment program, but according to the GM, he will be released from it very soon. Laine has been linked to Utah and Seattle in recent speculations.

Puck world has roared Patrik from Laine, 26, since last week. At that time, it was reported that Laine has demanded a transfer away from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus’ new GM on Thursday Don Waddell appeared in front of the media to talk, among other things, about Laine’s situation.

Waddell said that he is currently working on trading the Finnish player together with his agent Andy Scott’s with.

“We are working with Laine’s agent and are now exploring possible (trade) options,” Waddell said.

Wave is still in the treatment program of the NHL players’ association, where he signed up in January. Clubs are therefore not allowed to contact him.

Currently, Laine is visiting her hometown in Tampere with her American spouse.

According to Waddell, Laine will soon have passed the treatment program, so you can contact him.

“When he gets out there, which could be any day very soon, interested clubs will want to talk to him,” Waddell said.

Waddell was asked if trading Laine is also the only option in the club’s opinion. This indicated that the parties are working on the deal in good agreement.

“Right now, our cooperation is working really well. When we get to the point where decisions need to be made, then something may emerge that we need to agree on.”

“Laine’s camp has presented its point of view, and we are now naturally exploring all options.”

Waddell said that he discussed the trade issue with Laine’s agent last time on Wednesday.

Wave in terms of trading, one major sticking point is his current contract.

The contract, which covers the next two seasons, guarantees Lainee a hefty salary of $8.7 million per season, which has not fully corresponded to his value in recent years. Laine has also suffered from several different health problems in recent years.

Waddell was asked if Columbus might have to keep part of Laine’s salary in order to get him traded.

“It is still too early to talk about money. Our goal is to make a clean player trade [ei varausvuoroja tai palkanpidätyksiä]. We will certainly explore all possibilities with interested teams.”

Waddell also made it clear that Columbus is not going to rush the deal if there is no sensible alternative available.

In the fierce speculation of the last few days, Laine has been connected at least to Utah (formerly Arizona) and the Seattle Kraken.

of the NHL the booking event will take place next week Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas. The draft is traditionally a hot spot for player trading, as the management teams of all clubs gather under the same roof.

The free agent market opens a couple of days after the booking event, on Monday, July 1st.

May at the end Jarmo Kekäläinen Waddell, who was replaced as GM of Columbus, has enough to do, as he is currently also looking for a head coach for his team.

Columbus recently fired its head coach Pascal to Vincent after just one season. Currently, the Blue Jackets are the only team in the NHL that does not have a head coach in place for next season.