Ice hockey | Nemo Pajula, 17, was paralyzed in a hockey match: “I have accepted that I will never walk again”

Hockey junior Nemo Pajula17, had a hard time last October.

Pajula was paralyzed in a hockey match. The promising, physical and puck-savvy B-junior had built his career with his mind set on a professional career in the shirt of his parent club until his fatal head-first collision with the wing.

Ilves organized a civic fundraiser for its juniors and part of the proceeds from the Ilves–KooKoo match in December was directed to support Pajula’s rehabilitation.

After his serious injury, Pajula showed a rare pro-life attitude.

“No one can know for sure how it will turn out, but the percentages of one day walking again are currently good. For some it has been successful in less than six months, for others it has taken a year and a half. I will do everything to make the best possible scenario come true”, Pajula beamed with faith at the end of six weeks of initial rehabilitation.

During the last year and a half, Pajula has experienced a wide range of emotions – both great moments of joy and momentary mental depressions.

“A lot of progress has been made. Originally, the limit of paralysis was at hip level, now it goes at the top of the thigh. In terms of operations and everyday life, it’s a big change in a positive direction,” describes Pajula.

“I’ve gotten my glutes to work and a bit of the upper thighs as well. The biggest change is that now the hips and pelvis work. I can control them very well already. If I’m sitting on a bench, my legs don’t hurt anymore, but I can keep them quite straight.”

Pajula’s upper body looks athletic. Sweat has clearly been shed both in supervised rehabilitation sessions and by working out on your own in the gym.

“I’ve gotten a lot of my upper body strength back. The abdominal and back muscles are already in good shape, the hands are stronger than ever before.”

Probability for Pajula to be able to walk on his own feet one day is very small.

“To be brutally honest, I have accepted that I will never walk again. I will probably be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life. It’s not yet completely ruled out that I wouldn’t be able to walk supported with a walking stick or similar, but it’s very unlikely,” says Pajula.

He didn’t expect to get back to his normal state at first, but at the beginning he had some hopes of moving around without a wheelchair.

“When I realized my fate, I felt bad for a while. But when I’ve been able to live everyday life this year, I’ve been able to go to school and see my friends, I’ve realized that this disability changes, but doesn’t end, life.”

Nemo Pajula has been rehabilitating himself diligently after the accident.

Pajula becomes serious for a moment, but it is clear from the essence that he is at peace with his fate. As if for assurance, he looks directly into the eyes and assures:

“Yes, I still enjoy life. It has been great to notice that the world is basically a barrier-free and tolerant place. Everyone has been really helpful so far, I have always received help if I needed it somewhere.”

Willow received an honorable mention from his nurse in December that he was the most active patient ever at Hatanpää hospital.

The same activity has continued since then. Pajula has participated in all available rehabilitation programs and tried many sports.

“Skiing, tobogganing, padel, swimming, basketball and fast scoop. I must have forgotten something from the list.”

He names the para ice hockey national team’s camp on May Day in Pajulahti as the biggest highlight.

“I was really taken when I was the head coach Jari Härkälä called personally and asked if I wanted to come and try it out.”

“It was really great to get back into the booth and put on the paddling gear. Many great memories from my career came back to me.”

“I did quite well as a first-timer. Game understanding was clearly my biggest asset, I’m probably the best in the group. But correspondingly, my speed was naturally not very strong yet, when I was just getting used to handling the sled.”

Nemo Pajula dropped the opening puck in the SM league match in December 2022. Captains Eemeli Suomi from Ilves and Heikki Liedes from KooKoo took part in the ceremony.

The next national team camp is scheduled for August.

“Then you have to take over the job even better. The sled run is quite out of place, but an attacking kit, as in the normal run before, could be the number one option. It is also suitable in that in the sport you have to defend aggressively, because reversing on a sled is really difficult.”

Pajula’s development is also helped by the fact that Ilves founded its own para team in the summer.

“The players have already been hired and ice shifts have been requested from the city. Hopefully there will be enough sponsors that the activity will not be too expensive for anyone. We brought in players who have been in the national team before, but had to stop when the travel expenses became too much for them.”

Pajula’s goal is to represent Finland at the World Championships and later maybe also at the Olympic Games.

“For now, the national team is still in the B series, but we are trying to raise it to the A level as soon as possible.”

Pajula’s drive to compete is so strong that he doesn’t necessarily intend to focus on just one sport.

“I have always liked skiing. When I got to try it on a sled in Sappee in the spring, it felt cool too. I have to learn more about the sport in the coming winter.”

Pajula’s goal was to one day put on the Lion’s shirt and represent Finland in the prestigious competitions.

“The situation has changed, but the goal is still the same. The final sport is still open, but in that model I plan to take over one or more sports so that at least I can get to the World Championships – maybe sometime in the future also to the Paralympics”, Pajula plans.

Nemo Pajula wants to continue playing sports.

Pajulan friends who have treated him in the same way as always before have played an important role in his rehabilitation.

“Right from the start, I asked you to treat me as if I were walking. Nothing is changed and the flap is thrown as before. If a situation comes up, even if some steps are taken, a solution is always found. Hanging out with friends keeps your ears healthy.”

Pajula has noticed to her delight that the wheelchair has not affected the interest of the opposite sex either.

“It was great to notice that they weren’t scared at all. They come to chat and get to know each other normally. It also works in that sense, that my body control is so good that I can practically do the same things as before. However, as a single man, I have thought about staying at least this summer,” Pajula smiles.