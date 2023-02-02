Ice hockey | Nela Lopušanová, 14, was a sensation at the World Cup – in her home country she is more efficient than almost all the boys

Although the limelight was the brightest of his so far short career, no Nela Lopušanová startled.

The Slovakian, who was only 14 years old, became a big sensation at the under-18 girls’ ice hockey world championships that ended recently in Östersund, Sweden. Lopušanová instantly rose to the awareness of the Puck World in an unprecedented way.

As expected, Slovakia’s medal hopes evaporated in the quarterfinals, but Lopušanová, who handles the puck exceptionally skillfully, still won the points exchange and was chosen as the most valuable player of the entire tournament.

The achievements were historic, as no 15-year-old has ever achieved them before.

“A clever girl. It’s great to see that someone born in 2008 dared to play so bravely”, praises the assistant coach of the Women’s Lions and the head coach of the HIFK women’s league team Saara Niemi.

In the future, expectations are extremely high. Lopušanová is already expected to be a European superstar in women’s hockey, whose biggest stars have mainly been North Americans.

Under the age of 15 a player’s participation in the U18 tournament is not exceptional on the girls’ side. The World Championships in the age category were organized for the 15th time. At the age of 14, there have been a total of 69 field players and four goalkeepers.

“In top countries, there is usually no need to go to the younger ones, they now mainly had people born in 2005 and 2006. But in these countries where there are a little less female hockey players, we have to include younger ones as well,” says Niemi.

But they have mainly just been involved: the previous point record of a 14-year-old player in the games was three power points. Lopušanová scored four times as many points in five games (9+3).

Lopušanová’s superiority among her peers is also illustrated by the fact that this year’s seven other 14-year-olds scored a total of three power points.

Even more relevant is the way Lopušanová scored her goals. Host country He punished Sweden with a stylish air wave, from which Mikael Granlund too would be jealous. According to the International Ice Hockey Federation IIHF, it was the first aerial goal ever in women’s honors.

Against the Czech Republic, Lopušanová scored two goals: first, she tricked a defender out of play and after her shot hit the rebound from the air into the goal. The next solution from the drive through was Laukominen between his own legs to the top corner.

Before explosive rise to the awareness of the Pike world Lopušanová’s story has been quite ordinary. He told In an interview with the IIHF that he learned to skate outside on the ice of the pond already at the age of two and that he started playing in the team before school age.

In addition to the early start time and passionate training, Lopušanová’s athletic genes have helped her. His father played football at lower levels, and his older brother Šimon Lopušan is currently playing in Slovakia’s first division.

Although Slovakia has made strides in women’s ice hockey, the domestic rinks are unhelpfully small for Lopušanová. This season, she has played in her hometown in Žilina both in the women’s league team and with the U16 boys.

In both cases, the aftermath has been disastrous. Among boys a year older than her, Lopušanová has scored 31 points in ten matches. The point average is the second best in the entire series among players who have played at least ten matches.

In Europe, Sweden’s SDHL has become the number one women’s league, but also in Finland, foreign players have been seen in the domestic league. Could the super promise of women’s ice hockey be seen soon in the Women’s League?

“Surely there would be a place for him to play in Finland as well. However, it would require resources from the family to be able to finish school and take care of housing and their own finances”, says Saara Niemi.

“Next, he will probably move to North America on a scholarship, I guess that will be the next step for him.”

Saara Niemi, assistant coach of the female lions and head coach of HIFK’s women’s league team, has played for a university team in the United States.

Ruling the direction for young talented female hockey players has been the United States, where they have been able to combine high-level games in the NCAA college series with studying.

Lopušanová could start university in the fall of 2026 at the earliest and play in high school leagues before then. Niemi himself played at the University of Minnesota-Duluth at the end of the 2000s for a full four seasons.

“It was by far the best time as a hockey player, and I also got a degree. We had a really good team, we made it to the finals every year and won two championships, which also left lifelong friendships,” Niemi recalls wistfully.

“I would definitely recommend going there to anyone.”

After university, the natural next step would be North American professional hockey, which has, however, been in a confused state in recent years. The top national teams of Canada and the United States still do not participate in the PHF, which aspires to be the “Women’s NHL”, because they have not reached an agreement with the league on certain contract terms.

by Marie-Philip Poulin the world’s best players like him have thus played real competitive matches only in prestigious competitions. In terms of the development of women’s hockey, the situation is unsustainable.

“It would be good for the entire sport to have such a high-level series, where the best play against the best, and which could also benefit financially. I’ve heard some discussions here that things would be moving forward there for next year,” Niemi says hopefully.