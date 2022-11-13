Ice hockey | Nashville’s Juuso Pärssinen debuted on NHL ice and immediately scored a goal

In his debut, Juuso Pärssinen already did what his father failed to do with bucks.

Finnish striker Juuso Pärssinen debuted nicely in the hockey NHL and immediately succeeded in scoring.

Pärssinen completed the Nashville Predators’ 1-0 lead in his third change, when Nashville beat the New York Rangers 2-1 the night before Sunday.

Chain friends Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund grabbed the assist points with a quick alert to the full hit of Pärssinen, who was called up from the AHL.

“Unreal feeling. I didn’t expect to hit with my first shot, but it’s okay,” the 21-year-old Pärssinen told the NHL website.

Pärssinen played almost 18 minutes, of which four minutes with the upper hand. He went up to score from the right wing, beat the defender, lifted the puck past the heroic goalkeeper Jaroslav Halakin (16 saves) and was named the game’s first star.

“Of course, the most important thing was to win. The boys played well in our own end of the field, and I got up to a good pace. I was faster than the defender and just tried to get the puck towards the goal.”

Juice Pärssinen is a top hockey player of the second generation. His father Timo Pärssinen played a long career in the main leagues of Sweden and Finland and represented Finland in five World Cup competitions. He got a taste of the NHL in Anaheim and totaled three assists in 17 games.

Juuso improved his scoring in his NHL debut, which has been awaited for a long time. He went to the camp in Nashville a year ago, but returned to the TPS league team, where he won silverware in two consecutive seasons.

After the spring league finals, Pärssinen traveled to the AHL team Milwaukee Admirals to learn the secrets of the narrow rink and has scored 2+7=9 points in ten games in the AHL this season.

Nashville head coach John Hynes has been satisfied with what he saw.

“He has been a really steady finisher and played his own game today. He has a lot of speed, good size and the necessary strength to play at this level,” Hynes praised the 190-centimeter Finn.

Finnish goalkeeper Juuse Saros (34 saves) played a strong match and it was heard that Pärssisen and the other scored a goal by Mark Jankowski with Nashville’s successes.

