Ice hockey | MTV: Jukka Jalonen snarled at JYP – “Inferior”

Jukka Jalonen comments on the way JYP has treated its former coaches.

13.1. 19:33

Finland head coach of the men's national ice hockey team Jukka Jalonen is not happy with the way JYP has treated their former coaches Jukka Rautakorpea and From Ville Niemi after the kicks.

“It makes me quiet and a little sad in a way for the coaches and coaching. Everyone understands that sometimes there will be sackings. It's happened to me once and I know how it feels,” Jalonen said for MTV.

“But the way it was handled afterwards. It's been substandard.”

JYP terminated the contracts of Rautakorvin and Nieminen in December. Chairman of JYP Jukka Seppänen and CEO Risto Korpela talked openly about the supposed actions of those who got fired to representatives of fan groups, i.e. to outsiders, which culminated in a press release prepared by the supporters' associations.

In it, the completely one-sided black paint already took on risque tones with JYP's blessing.

“I definitely suggest that there is no need to talk publicly about the reasons for the firings. Let's say that this has happened, the trust ended for reasons that have been mutually discussed,” Jalonen stated in an interview with MTV.

Jalone represented JYP HT in his playing career in the 1980s.