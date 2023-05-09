Ice hockey | More tickets were released for the Lions World Cup games

Currently, a total of 211,000 tickets have been sold.

Ice hockey More tickets have become available for Finland’s two World Cup matches. Tickets were released from the international quota for Friday’s opening game between Finland and the United States and for Saturday’s game between Germany and Finland. The matches were previously fully booked, but on Tuesday afternoon there were a handful of tickets available.

More tickets may become available for sale later. The competition organization will still check the technical structures of the Nokia Arena on Tuesday, after which tickets will possibly be released to fans.

At the moment, the sold-out matches are the first group games Finland-Sweden and Austria-Finland. So there are still tickets for the other Lions’ games, although for the most part only a few. The exception is the first group game between Finland and Denmark, for which there were still plenty of free places on Tuesday.

“It’s the last match of the preliminary series. It will surely sell the slowest. Last year it was pretty much the same situation regarding the Czech match. There were still tickets available there when the tournament started, but they were sold out during the tournament,” says the ticket manager of the World Ice Hockey Championship organization Sanna Pakarinen.

Pakarinen says the organizers are waiting for the Finnish games to sell out.

Also tickets are still available for all playoff games played in Tampere. There are even quite a few tickets left for Finland’s possible quarter-final and semi-final as well as the final. There is space especially in the lower stand of the Nokia Arena, where tickets cost more than the upper stand.

Sanna Pakarinen says that there are about 1,500 places left for the quarter-finals, where Finland will play if it gets there. There are a couple of thousand tickets for the possible semi-final.

“Even last year, there were tickets left for them during the games, and they were sold out.”

Pakarinen says that currently a total of 211,000 tickets have been sold. Last week, the organizers said that around 200,000 tickets have been sold for the matches played in Tampere.

One the organizers’ challenge is to get people to the Nokia Arena on the days when Finland is not playing. According to Sanna Pakarinen, the organizers are trying to work hard to get spectators to the hall.

The organizers have had various campaigns for, among other things, school children and clubs. As a result, thousands of spectators are coming to non-Finnish games. For example, more than 5,000 school children are coming to the Germany-France game.

The same number of race tourists from abroad are coming to Tampere as a year ago. According to Pakarinen, about ten percent of the tickets sold have gone abroad. The largest groups are coming from Sweden, Germany, Austria and Hungary.