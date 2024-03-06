Ice hockey | More than a year of waiting is over – Jesse Puljujärvi scored a goal in the NHL

Jesse Puljujärvi recently got a two-year contract with the Penguins.

Ice hockey in the NHL Jesse Puljujärvi scored the Pittsburgh Penguins' opening goal when the team's challenger was the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Puljujärvi, who got a two-year contract with Pittsburgh in February, also opened his goal account in a Penguins shirt. The Finn scored the opening goal in the 14th minute of the first period. The Penguins finally skated to victory on their home ice with a score of 5–3.

Puljujärvi was not seen on the ice in the team's two previous matches.

Puljujärvi, who has been on the sidelines for a long time due to a hip injury, scored his last goal on February 11, 2023.

The win snapped Pittsburgh's three-game losing streak.

To score got there too Eetu Luostarinen, which gave the Florida Panthers a 3–2 lead in the second period of the game against the New Jersey Devils. The felines, who arrived in Newark, New Jersey as a guest of the devils, finally completed their victory with 5-3.

Florida already won its sixth consecutive match.

Montreal The Canadiens beat the Nashville Predators in overtime by 4-3. of Montreal Nick Suzuki decided the match in favor of the guests, after only 17 seconds of extra time had been played.

Finnish goalkeeper of Predators Juuse Saros saved a total of 26 times.

The loss was bitter for Nashville, as the team's eight-game winning streak was broken in a match played on their own home ice.