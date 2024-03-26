Ice hockey | More than 100 minutes of overtime thriller – HIFK stretched out to victory with a knife to its throat

Kristian Vesalainen kept HIFK alive with his decisions in the third overtime.

HIFK–Pelicans 2–1 je. (wins 1-3)

Helsinki IFK's season is not over. It stretched to a thriller-like 2-1 overtime win on Tuesday night against the Pelicans and narrowed the quarter-final series to 1-3.

The sold-out Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink exploded with joy Kristian Vesalainen in the third overtime in 104.25 – almost eleven o'clock in the evening.

HIFK arrived in the fourth game for the first time this season in front of a forced win. However, the pressures did not erupt in the opening set as physicality or a clash of wings, but rather as caution.

In the opening set, HIFK did not look like a team that would have fought for its life until the end.

The home crowd seemed to sense it as well. When the teams arrived on the ice for the second period after a scoreless opening, a strong and frank statement against the head coach appeared in the HIFK fan section behind the plexiglass. The sheet read in big letters “Peltonen heti ulos!”.

Right at the beginning of the second period, the defender Kasper Puutio shot Pelicans into a 1–0 lead, and HIFK's second leg seemed to be already on summer vacation.

But still the beast woke up. Juha Jääskä scored a 1-1 draw with a power play in 28:58 and also woke up the crowd.

Kristian Vesalainen (#10) finally became the decider in Nordis' long evening.

Still, the Pelicans were on top of the game for a long time in the match. It determined the flow, and HIFK was left to try their luck only with isolated random attacks.

Throughout the series, HIFK's problem has been breaking the Pelicans' tight center defense. In the third and fourth set of the fourth match, HIFK also started to get a hold, but as in previous encounters, again the rotations of its attacking end were mostly rotations near the wings. The Pelicans' 20-year-old sensational guard Niklas Kokko took care of the rest.

The closest to the goal came in the third period was Jääskä, who hit the top bar with his wrist shot in the 52nd minute of the game.

The previous game as usual, an extension was needed to decide the superiority – and it was then offered with all the money.

Even in the first overtime, the chances were on the cards, although both teams got to try a solution once with superiority. Pelicans gold helmet Ryan Lasch once shot the puck into the goal cage.

In the second overtime, places began to trickle down alternately for both teams.

After more than 92 minutes of play, HIFK Eetu Koivistoinen a thousand-dollar opportunity for a counterattack opened up. Kokko already had time to glance behind, but a moment earlier the Pelicans check pack wasted its own place of glory Michael Jordan stretched his leg in the path of Koivistoinen's shot that came directly from the pass.

Niko Hovinen shone with HIFK's goal.

After a good 96 minutes of play, HIFK Miro Väänänen in turn clinched the puck into the post.

However, one hundred minutes were completed without a solution. The fifth set break was too much for many spectators as well. When the third overtime started, there were already many empty seats in the hall.

The audience didn't have to wait long anymore. Vesalainen scored his first goal of the series at 104.25 for a 2–1 decision.

It was the seventh longest match in league history. However, there was still 30 minutes to go to the longest match between HIFK and Ilves in spring 2015.

Series of matches the next match will be played on Thursday in Lahti. Although HIFK dodged the first bullet, they would have to do the same three more times.

The Pelicans lead the quarter-final series with a 3–1 victory, but practically every match in the series has been a goal game. In the two most recent matches, HIFK has also been provided security by the confident goalkeeper Hovinen, who, based on what we have seen, will start between the posts in all of HIFK's remaining matches of the season.

In the history of the SM league, there has only been one time in which a 0–3 loss in a match series has been won. The late Espoon Blues already did that trick in the spring 2011 quarterfinals against KalPa – and finally progressed all the way to the finals.