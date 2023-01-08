Ice hockey | Montreal Canadiens beat St. Louis at home – Joel Armia scored two goals

Columbus beat Carolina in the shootout in a long game in which Columbus’ Kirill Martshenko gave his best.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens have beaten the St. Louis Blues 5-4. The Finnish striker was responsible for the two goals of Montreal, who played at home Joel Armia, for which points were recorded from ties 1–1 and 4–4. Both of Armia’s goals were marked as passers Jake Evans and Yevgeny Dadonov.

St. Louis defender Niko Mikkola was on the ice for about 23 minutes.

Toronto The match between Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings ended with a clear score of 4-1 in favor of Toronto. Detroit’s only one did Jake Wallmanand got one of the assists Olli Määttä. Detroit goaltender Ville Husso was on rest shift.

In the match against Toronto Mitchell Marner accumulated his NHL points pot to more than 500 points, when he was marked with both a goal and an assist. Nhl.com says that Marner has scored a total of 153 goals and 348 assists in 467 games in his seven NHL seasons.

Ottawa In the match between the Senators and the Seattle Kraken, the net swung wildly, and the final numbers were 4-8 in favor of the Seattleites. The forward who moved from the Nashville Predators to Seattle last month Eeli Tolvanen was on the ice for about 13 minutes but missed points. of Seattle Joonas Donskoita not seen on the field, as he is suffering from an upper body injury.

Buffalo In the meeting between the Sabers and the Minnesota Wild, the actual game time ended with goals 5–5, so a solution was sought in overtime. In the end, the match ended in Buffalo’s victory, when twenty seconds before the end of overtime, the Swedish striker Victor Olofsson got the puck there.

The only Finn seen on the field was Buffalo’s goalkeeper Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Team-mate Henri Jokiharju was sidelined with a lower body injury.

Round in the previous match, the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes on their home field with a score of 4–3. The match was finally decided in a shootout.

The first period of the match went goalless despite the cold weather. In the second round Kirill Marshenko first took the hosts to a 2–0 lead with power play goals, when Andrei Svetshnikov sat in the ice hockey first from the cross and then from the high stick.

The ice cold continued until the end of the set. Before the whistle, Carolina scored three goals, two of which came on the power play. Max Pacioretty Carolina was recorded as the second pitcher of the 2–3 superiority goal Sebastian Ahoand Columbus was sitting in the ice rink at that time Patrick Laine.

In the third set, Martshenko leveled the game at 3–3 and completed his goal balance as a hat trick. Nhl.com according to Martshenko, it was Martshenko’s first hat trick in an NHL match.

Martshenko also got the puck in the goal in the shootout. Laine and Carolina got to try the winning shot from the Finns Teuvo Teräväinen, both of which succeeded in scoring. Columbus finished with three winning shots and Carolina with two.

Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo the prevention percentage was 92.9. Carolina’s goal was guarded Antti Raantaand his percentage was recorded at a good 83.3.