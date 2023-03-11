Ice hockey | Miro Väänänen’s two goals laid the groundwork for HIFK’s sixth place – Lukko will meet in the quarterfinals

IFK went to overtime with Väänänen’s goals and got a point despite the loss. At the same time, Kärpät lost no points in Oulu.

Jyp–HIFK 5–4 and.

Perfect a change of direction after a weak autumn lifted Helsinki IFK to sixth place in the regular season of the Hockey League and to the quarterfinals. IFK’s season continues against Rauma Lukko, the third team in the regular season.

In their darkest moments, IFK, who fought for a place in the top ten, solidified their sixth place with their victories in Kärpät last weekend. The seal came only on Saturday in the final round of the regular season.

Jyp beat IFK 5–4 after extra time, but one point was enough for IFK instead of sixth, when Jukurit crushed Kärpät in Oulu at the same time with goals 6–2.

IFK rose to sixth place and knocked Kärpä out of the quarter-final spot to the first round of the playoffs against KooKoo.

The performance is convincing for IFK, who played their first 30 matches worse than ever with the current points tally. After that, IFK collected points in 16 matches in a row, ending the longest streak in its history.

In addition to the fate of IFK and Kärppie, on Saturday there was also enough stake in the so-called “pity player line”, when three teams were in the top ten.

Jukurit and HPK were disappointed when KooKoo defeated TPS away 7–3 and rose to tenth place.

of IFK the four chain driller became the decider Miro Väänänenwho put two pucks into Jypi’s net.

Väänänen lifted IFK’s 1–1 equalizer from in front of the goal into the roof of the Jyp goal by Micke-Max Åsten and Teemu Tallbergin after a strong endgame already after a good seven minutes of play.

Väänänen shoveled in the 4–4 hit that decided the sixth place almost from the goal line when the Jyp keeper Niko Parkkinen dropped Take Rantakari shot puck. The hit was made in 53:48.

Väänänen, 24, had a three-goal night this week, as he also scored IFK’s opening goal on Wednesday in Lappeenranta. In the regular season, Väänänen has hit a total of four hits and passed six.

Saturday was only the second two-goal night of Väänänen’s league career for Väänänen, who debuted in the league in February 2020. Väänänen scored 2+1 in November 2020, when IFK crushed Jukurit 11–1 on their home ice.

Väänänen in addition, they painted for IFK Kristian Vesalainen and Iiro Pakarinen.

The power man of the night had scored the overtime solution Braden Christopher, who scored a hat-trick in IFK’s net. In the end, the balance of the evening was four power points when Christoffer passed by Reid Gardiner the opening goal.

Gardiner, who strengthened IFK last spring, won the league’s regular season scoring crown with 27 hits.