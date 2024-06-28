Ice hockey | Miro Heiskanen’s dream comes true in Leijon

Hockey|Miro Heiskanen will be seen next winter in Leijon.

In the video above, Heiskanen’s top moments from the last NHL season. Video: nhl.com

The lions the first selections for next winter’s NHL four-nation tournament were published on Friday.

Finland’s brightest defensive star Miro Heiskanen was, as expected, among the chosen ones. In the finished NHL season, Dallas’ first team played 71 regular season games with an output of 9+45. The balance of the 19 games in the playoffs was a handsome 6+10 – and the playing time average was a wild 28.11.

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy are an even bigger event, but the NHL’s four-nation tournament will also be a much-awaited treat for hockey fans.

The last time the world’s best players met in a national team tournament was at the Sochi Winter Games in 2014. After that, the World Cup 2016 was played, which included the European combined team and the North American under-23 team.

“All the hard countries are against each other. We should also have a good gang, so it will be cool to play against them. A great experience is sure to come,” Heiskanen stated.

“It’s been a dream since I was little to be able to play games like that.”

Heiskanen last played in the national team in the spring of 2022, when he was part of the gold team of the World Championships.

Dallas Finns Roope Hintz is probably an obvious choice for the Lions’ team. Besides Heiskanen Esa Lindell was already named on Friday. Defender who was on the sidelines injured in the spring Jani Hakanpää was at least in the Dallas camp of the season that ended. Now his contract is on hold.

In the Stars booth, they talked about the upcoming super tournaments during the winter and spring.

“We have talked to some extent, especially with the Finns. A little bit with other gang members, but more with Finns. However, we won’t any more, since the players haven’t confirmed anything else either.”

Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars bowed out in the conference finals for the second year in a row. Edmonton was better, winning 4–2.

One of the most talked about periods of the year is underway in the NHL. The Stanley Cup finals were decided and the awards for the best players were handed out. There will be a draft this weekend, and the free agent market will open on Monday. A lot of transfers have happened and are happening.

“I’m smoking a bit,” Heiskanen said about his follow-up.

It’s already clear that Dallas will lose an important leadership figure when Joe Pavelski a wonderful career ends. The 39-year-old Pavelski started to freeze in the season that ended, even though he still scored a handsome 67 (27+40) points in the regular season.

“He leaves a big gap. However, Pavelski still played at a good level and was a really big booth player. The whole gang has to come out and patch it up. He was a great leader and generally a badass”, says Heiskanen.

“It was really great to be able to play with him for about many years. It’s a pity that he left, but everyone understands that he was getting old too.”

Having played a lot alongside Heiskanen By Ryan Suter the contract was bought out. In addition to Hakanpää, among other things Matt Duchene the deal is off.

Miro Heiskanen photographed in May after Dallas beat Colorado in the second game of the second round of the playoffs.

Heiskanen24, had a big upheaval during the season when he became a father.

“It’s been nice. Especially now, when you can be with the child all the time. It’s nice to see and be a part of him as he grows and develops.”

On Thursday, Heiskanen had gotten his first tattoo, but he didn’t want to open the picture hidden under his shirt any further.

The summer has passed peacefully.

“We haven’t really collected anything yet. Saw family and friends, just basic stuff.”