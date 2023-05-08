Ice hockey | Miro Heiskanen got the puck in his face and left the game – that was the start of Dallas’ downfall

Miro Heiskanen’s injury was a heavy setback for Dallas. The defender would have liked to return to the game.

Seattle

Dallas Stars a superior top defender, playing more minutes per game than the rest of the team Miro Heiskanen (average in the playoffs over 29 min/game) had a hard time in Seattle.

Rookie striker Tye Kartyen the shot hit Heiskanen’s head with force. The 23-year-old Finnish puck fell to the surface of the ice in agony – and at the same time Jordan Eberle got to finish Seattle’s opening goal.

Heiskanen, who was frozen for a long time, finally made it to the locker room.

His absence caused a big dent in the Dallas defense and also seemed to cripple the visitors. After that, Stars’ net started swinging fast: Kraken scored five goals in the second period of the match. Jake Oettinger was not at his best and blocked just three of eight shots.

Four of the hits came in just over six minutes.

Seattle’s fifth goal was answered from close range Eeli Tolvanen. Oettinger was able to make room during the break For Scott Wedgewoodwho skated between the posts.

Jani Hakanpää with his heavy shot from the blue line for Dallas’ second goal. The goal was the first NHL playoff hit of Hakanpää’s career, who had been in some serious trouble in the spring playoffs. The consolation brought by the goal was little, as Dallas narrowed it down to 2-6.

Seattle, which knocked out the reigning champion Colorado from the continuation, took a 2–1 lead in the match series with its crushing victory.

Colorado was largely against Seattle Mikko Rantanen and by Nathan MacKinnon in reserve.

“Now we are facing a wider team of four chains, although of course, for example, with “Hine” (Roope Hintz) and Miro has had a really great spring and season,” Tolvanen told IS.

As young boys, Heiskanen and Tolvanen played as teammates in the Blues juniors.

“This is quite fun. If someone had said back then that we would play against each other in the NHL playoffs, we would probably both have been quite happy.”

Few expected before the season that Seattle would play this far into the spring – and can play for however long.

“When I joined the team, we went on an away trip and won eight in a row, I thought that good things can happen here,” smiled Tolvanen.

Kraken has a tight four-court team, which didn’t even make any acquisitions other than a depth pack at the transfer deadline Jaycob Megnan acquisition from San Jose.

Dallas with the main commander By Peter DeBoer there was no update on Heiskanen’s situation after the match. The situation of the match had an effect on the fact that Heiskanen did not return to the basket, but his playing condition for the match to be played the night before Wednesday is still a mystery. It is promising that Heiskanen himself would have liked to return to the game.