Ice hockey | Mikko Rantanen’s scoring streak was broken – Sidney Crosby broke the 30 goal mark again

Pittsburgh climbed back over the playoff line.

Colorado Avalanche six game winning streak and Mikko Rantanen the five-game scoring streak was broken when the Pittsburgh Penguins claimed two points from Denver.

The Penguins beat the Avalanche 5-2 and at the same time climbed back into the last playoff spot in the East over the Florida Panthers, who with their last win moved over the line.

The opening goal of the match was perhaps its finest.

A living legend who scored his 30th goal of the season Sidney Crosby35, drank coffee by Samuel Girard and slammed the puck into the cage with one of his trademark, great knuckle-side shots.

Crosby has now exceeded the 30 goal mark in no less than 11 NHL seasons.

The most turning point of the match was the second period, where Pittsburgh won shots 21–9 and goals 3–1.

Devon Toews brought the Avalanche to within a goal in the final set, but Jeff Carter hit 4–2 and Bryan Rust at the end empty 5–2.

When the hosts played without Alexander Georgievthe Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry had time to try to score twice, but shot quickly past the goal both times.