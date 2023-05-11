Ice hockey | Mikko Rantanen’s insurance premiums are not a problem for Leijon – “There is no logic”

Mikko Rantanen’s insurance premiums are not as high as Elias Pettersson’s, even though he is the clear salary king of the Games.

NHL players insurance for the World Cup became a topic of conversation when the Swede Aftonbladet reports that Elias Pettersson leaves the Swedish team because of too high insurance premiums.

The situation is exceptional, because Finland, for example, has never had to drop a player from the team for the same reason.

That didn’t happen this year either, even though Leijon has clearly the highest-paid player in the tournament, earning 9.25 million euros per season Mikko Rantanen.

The salary and the length of the contract affect the price of the insurance, as do the player’s age and injury history, but the financial director of the Ice Hockey League Jaakko Luumin according to, there is no direct correlation between the salary and the price of the insurance.

“Of course, the salary has an impact when the insurances are run. But it is not unequivocal that if someone has a contract of two million euros and another has a contract of six million, then the latter’s insurance would be three times more expensive. Sometimes it can even be the case that the insurance of a player with a lower salary is more expensive,” Luumi opens the complicated price calculation process.

“Frankly, there is no logic in that. When a player comes, it is impossible to estimate in advance how much his insurance will cost. When we get to know them, sometimes they are pleasant surprises, i.e. a player’s insurance is smaller than we expected, while someone may have a bigger one.”

Pettersson’s insurance was said to be in the range of around 176,000–264,000 euros. Although each insurance deal is individual, it is an exceptionally high price. In the Finnish team, the price of insurance has never been so high for anyone. Not even now, when Rantanen is in the team.

“It hasn’t really been even close,” Luumi emphasizes.

Sweden’s Elias Pettersson will not be seen on the World Cup ice.

Ice Hockey Federation does not disclose exact insurance amounts to the public. On an annual level, a six-figure figure has been budgeted for insurance, which includes insuring all players.

For NHL players, the International Ice Hockey Federation pays 20,000 Swiss francs, or about 20,300 euros per player. The excess part remains to be paid by the national association.

The national confederations do not have to worry about insurance negotiations as such, as the negotiations take place directly between the IIHF and the NHL. Luumi considers the arrangement functional.

“Players are being released and so many are coming that it would be total chaos if all sports associations started negotiating insurance with each other. I assume that it is also the desire of the NHL and its players’ association that a certain intermediary handles all deals with the IIHF.”

“For us as a sports association, it is of course also easier, because if we had to negotiate to convince each player, it would take so much time that we might not have it. And not necessarily competence either. Insurance for players is quite complicated.”

Mikko Rantanen is the vice-captain of the Lions World Cup team.

Its However, the insurance premiums are so significant that they have their own compartment in the Jääkieksliitto’s annual budget. The budgeted amount is six figures, but it is also a rough estimate, because at the time of making it there is no information whatsoever about what kind of players are coming to the team.

There is room for stretching in the budget, because there is no idea to make it an absolute upper limit. Then it would make it difficult to interpret the overall budget. Sometimes the set insurance budget has been exceeded.

“The budget has not been enough every year. Sometimes we’ve gone a little over it and sometimes we’ve fallen a little short. We are not locked into that budget. If it goes 10,000–20,000 euros more, then we just live accordingly,” says Luumi.

Jaakko Luumi, what would be done in a situation where the ten highest paid players in Finland expressed their willingness to go to the games? Should someone be left on the beach then?

“It is difficult to predict what will happen in the future. Every spring, we go through these issues on a case-by-case basis. As I have said, so far there has never been a situation where we have not taken a single player because of that insurance.”