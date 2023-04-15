Ice hockey | Mikko Rantanen’s ferocious powers – this is the NHL’s Finnish stock exchange

Mikko Rantanen was the most effective Finn in the NHL regular season. 13 players scored at least 40 points.

Vancouver

of the NHL The regular season was packed the night before Saturday Finnish time.

The points and goal exchange profits went For Connor McDavidwho scored 153 (64+89) points in 82 games.

McDavid of the point exchange won by 25 points with a difference to his teammate Leon Draisaitl.

In the goal exchange, the difference to the Boston star, the overwhelming winner of the regular season to David Pastrnak had three goals.

The third Finnish striker of the goal exchange, who shook 55 cages Mikko Rantanen was eighth in the points exchange.

Rantanen’s teammate, played 71 matches Nathan MacKinnon was the fifth most efficient player in the series with 111 (42+69) power points. However, he scored the most on the flat field: a whopping 30+47=77, i.e. more than a point per match.

Finns in the internal points exchange, Rantanen was completely superior.

After reaching the playoffs with Florida Alexander Barkov the balance in the broken season was a juicy 78 (23+55) points from 68 matches. Dallas Roope Hintz scored 75 (37+38) points in 73 games and a defender of the same team Miro Heiskanen a whopping 73 (11+62) points in 79 matches.

The increase in the number of goals and points at the level of the entire league is naturally also reflected in the Finnish stock market, and there were more players with at least 40 points than ever, as many as 13. Last year, ten Finns reached the same mark.

Among the Finnish players, Rantanen played a full 82 matches, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Eetu Luostarinen, Kaapo Kako, Esa Lindell and Jani Hakanpää.

All of them except Lindell played a full 82 games for the first time in their careers.

The 20 most efficient of the Finnish stock exchange Mikko Rantanen, Colorado, 82, 55+50=105, +15 Aleksander Barkov, Florida, 68, 23+55=78, +10 Roope Hintz, Dallas, 73, 37+38=75, +31 Miro Heiskanen, Dallas, 79, 11+62=73, +12 Sebastian Aho, Carolina, 75, 36+31=67, +8 Patrik Laine, Columbus, 55, 22+30=52, -12 Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado, 64, 21+30=51, +8 Matias Maccelli, Arizona, 64, 11+38=49, 0 Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Carolina, 82, 18+25=43, +10 Eetu Luostarinen, Florida, 82, 17+26=43, +19 Erik Haula, New Jersey, 80, 14+27=41, +13 Mikael Granlund, Pittsburgh, 79, 10+31=41, -15 Kaapo Kakko, NY Rangers, 82, 18+22=40, +12 Teuvo Teräväinen, Carolina, 68, 12+25=37, +11 Kasperi Kapanen, St. Louis, 66, 15+19=34, -8 Juuso Välimäki, Arizona, 78, 4+30=34, -10 Anton Lundell, Florida, 73, 12+21=33, +1 Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle, 61, 18+13=31, +8 Juuso Pärssinen, Nashville, 45, 6+19=25, -1 Esa Lindell, Dallas, 82, 8+16=24, +29 Tolvanen and Granlund started the season in Nashville, Kapanen in Pittsburgh.

of Arizona Matias Maccelli was the runner-up in the rookie point exchange to Seattle by Matty Beniers after. Beniers scored 57 points in 80 games and Maccelli 49 in 64 games.

Kakko of the New York Rangers scored no less than 37 of his 40 points with even pitches. 18 goals scored from flat field is the fourth most among Finns Rantanen (42), Sebastian Ahon (26) and after Hintz (25).

About goalkeepers had the most wins Juuse Saros, which kept Nashville in playoff contention. Vezina candidate Saros saved 33 wins out of 64 games with a save percentage of 91.9 and a goals-against average of 2.69.

Juuse Saros avoided a peak season.

Ville Husso was another Finnish clear number one goalkeeper and played 56 matches in his new club in Detroit. The wins came with 56 save percentages of 89.6 and an average of 3.11 goals conceded.

Goalkeepers who continue their season in the playoffs Antti Raanta played in 27 matches, of which 19 were wins. The save percentage was 91.0 and the average number of goals conceded was 2.23.

Started the season in Columbus Joonas Korpisalo played in a total of 39 matches. He spent the rest of the season in Los Angeles, whose number one guard he seems to be going into the series against Edmonton. Korpisalo saved 7 wins out of 11 matches for the Kings with readings of 92.1% and 2.13.

Playoffs start on Monday with Carolina-New York Islanders, Florida-Boston, Dallas-Minnesota and Edmonton-Los Angeles.