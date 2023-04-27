Ice hockey | Mikko Rantanen’s Colorado was pushed to the brink – Kraken’s Eeli Tolvanen was his team’s hardest tackler

The Seattle Kraken are one win away from a playoff spot.

Seattle Kraken claimed a 3–2 away win from Denver and now leads the match series with the same numbers.

As in previous matches, Kraken was on top of the game in the opening set and dominated the game events. Shots on goal it won 15–8.

The goal taps didn’t open until the second period – and Seattle hit first, as in all games of the series. Morgan Geekie made a loose puck in front of the goal to make it 1–0.

Colorado equalized when its ex-keeper, Seattle Philipp Grubauer messed up in his ränniki hockey, which Mikko Rantanen cut off. Rantanen immediately sent the puck into the goal, and Nathan MacKinnon directed the equalizer.

Seattle quickly took the lead again. Tye Kartye made the score 2–1 in the first NHL game of his career. Kartye entered the lineup injured in the last game Jared McCann’s instead, McCann’s sick telonut Cale Makar served a suspension.

The goal was preceded by a situation in which MacKinnon fell after his feet collided by Will Borgen with. The Canadian star angrily called for ice, and Seattle hit the puck in the puck about 12 seconds later.

Eeli Tolvanen chain guy Yanni Gourde directed a 3–1 hit at the beginning of the final set, which ended up being the winning goal.

Tolvanen played more than 19 minutes, shot five times towards the goal and tackled no less than nine times. Tolvanen already shared eight tackles in the last game of the series. He was both his team’s hardest hitting shot and tackler.

A few minutes before the end, Tolvane had a chance to make it 4–1 from a through drive, but Alexander Georgiev parried with his stick.

Evan Rodrigues narrowed it down to 3:37 before the end of regular time, when his streaking shot hit the goal by Alex Wennberg and Jamie Oleksi too through. Colorado was already playing without a goalie at this point and continued furiously looking for the equalizer, but the Kraken held on until the buzzer.

The series continues early Saturday morning Finnish time.