Ice hockey | Mikko Rantanen was now wild in Colorado’s home arena

in Tampere last weekend, the Colorado Avalanche returned to the NHL arena in North America when the Nashville Predators visited Denver.

Colorado’s number one name was the team’s Finnish star Mikko Rantanenwhich made the powers 2+1.

Having scored a hat trick in Tampere, Rantanen’s second hit of the night came at the end of a spectacular drive and was also the game-winning goal.

Rantanen, who was freed from the ice jam, received a pass from his own defensive area close to the offensive blue line, and he had space and time to finish in peace.

Rantanen’s goal balance is now nine hits during the early season. Colorado’s second Finnish forward Artturi Lehkonen passed Rantanen’s opening goal for Colorado.

About Finns in Nashville Eeli Tolvanen scored his team’s opening goal in the first period, and Mikael Granlund served at the end of the second period by Ryan Johansen superiority goal.

This time about Nashville’s Finnish goalkeepers Kevin Lankinen was responsible for blocking and stopped 30 shots. Juuse Saros was on flute shift.

Carolina The Hurricanes took an impressive 7–2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on their home ice.

Carolina scored three goals in both the second and third periods. Russian striker Andrei Svetshnikov up to the hat trick.

About the Hurricanes’ Finnish forwards Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teräväinen both grabbed two assists.

The Detroit Red Wings, on the other hand, suffered a bitter 2-8 loss to the New York Rangers, when the Finnish goalkeeper Ville Husso conceded no fewer than six goals in the third period. Husso made 25 saves in the match.

Last Columbus Blue Jackets, who played in Tampere over the weekend, took their fourth win of the season when they defeated Philadelphia Flyers at home 5–2. Columbus’ top names included a Finnish goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo, who stopped 32 shots in the match.

Columbus Striker Patrick Laine had one assist in his stats when he started Boone Jenner’s the 3–0 hit that was the winning goal.

The Columbus power player was acquired from the Calgary Flames in the summer Johnny Gaudreauwho scored once and had two hits.

Defender of Philadelphia Rasmus Ristolainen had one shot, two tackles and more than 16 minutes of playing time in the statistics.

Ristolainen has had a difficult early season, because at the beginning he was on the sidelines due to injury, and recently “Philly’s” pilot John Tortorella sat Ristolais in the stands for one match because he was not satisfied with the Finn’s moves.

NHL:

Boston–Calgary 3–1 (1–1, 1–0, 1–0)

Carolina–Edmonton 7–2 (1–0, 3–1, 3–1)

C: Sebastian Aho 0+2, Teuvo Teräväinen 0+2.

New Jersey–Ottawa and. 4–3 (2–2, 1–0, 0–1, 1–0)

Columbus–Philadelphia 5–2 (2–0, 1–1, 2–1)

C: Patrik Laine 0+1, Joonas Korpisalo 32/34 saves.

Buffalo–Las Vegas 4–7 (1–1, 1–2, 2–4)

Detroit–New York Rangers 2–8 (1–1, 1–1, 0–6)

D: Olli Määttä 0+1, Ville Husso 25/33 saves.

New York Islanders–Arizona 0–2 (0–0, 0–0, 0–2)

St. Louis–San Jose 5–3 (1–1, 2–1, 2–1)

Sa: Kaapo Kähkönen 28/32 saves.

Colorado–Nashville 5–3 (1–1, 4–1, 0–1)

C: Mikko Rantanen 2+1, Artturi Lehkonen 0+1, N: Eeli Tolvanen 1+0, Mikael Granlund 0+1, Kevin Lankinen 30/35 saves.