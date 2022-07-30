Ice hockey | Mikko Rantanen was about to fall from the roof of a fire truck at the Stanley Cup party in Nousiain: “You wanted to go crazy”

NHL star Mikko Rantanen brought the Stanley Cup trophy to his hometown Nousiai. He arrived on the roof of a fire truck with sirens wailing.

at the Colorado Avalanche winner of the NHL hockey championship Mikko Rantanen went wild at the party that his hometown Nousiainen organized in his honor on Saturday.

Rantanen arrived at his party in the style of a world-class champion, blue lights flashing and sirens wailing. Standing on the roof of the fire truck, the Stanley Cup winner fanned wildly.

“It was about to go crazy when the fire truck suddenly braked,” commented the master on the impressive entrance.

Studio host of Viaplay’s NHL broadcasts Tuomas Meling posted a video of the situation on Twitter.

Rantanen had already received the championship trophy from his teammate in the morning From Artturi Lehkon.

The Rantanen family’s Saturday morning started with mom Anna-Maija Rantanen cooking with semolina and strawberries.

“I don’t think any other Stanley Cup winner has drawn semolina and strawberries directly from the pitcher,” laughed Mikko Rantanen.

To the championship party Rantanen wanted to spend it specifically in front of the people of Nousia.

“Nousiainen and Turku mean a lot to me. I have lived in Nousiain for 18 years, and I have spent my entire childhood here. Winning the trophy is a great thing and I wanted to celebrate it here surrounded by these people.”

After the festive celebrations and fan photos, Rantanen moved on to celebrate the trophy among relatives and friends.

“Next, I’m going to show the trophy to the physical trainer Hannu Rautala and from there I continue with those closest to me. The evening goes at the victory party as it has been all summer. But these parties are a rare treat and the victory should be enjoyed.

For a season Rantanen, who went to the NHL in 2015–16, is a true team athlete. The humble and hardworking striker has come a long way to become a champion.

“When I left for the NHL, the intention was to secure a place in the Avalanche team.”

The Colorado striker has a lot of statistics. In the past season, he played 75 regular season games and scored a whopping 92 power points, 36 goals and 56 assists leading to goals. In the playoffs, in 20 matches, he scored 5+20=25.

In the final series, Rantanen provided eight goal assists. With nine passes, he would have reached the legendary Wayne Gretzky with to read the same.

“The team’s success and wins come first, own power points are secondary. Of course, it’s nice when you succeed.”

In the freezer statistics, the attacker has a rare number of entries.

“I haven’t been taught to fight, so I’ve stayed away from boxing,” Rantanen laughs.

Championship party while on vacation, Rantanen has also had time to train. In the back of my mind, there’s already a return to Denver with a girlfriend Susanna Rannan with and new goals and dreams.

“Shouldn’t we renew that championship”, outlines Rantanen’s goals for next season.

To hints about possible marriage plans, the man just laughs.