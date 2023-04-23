Ice hockey | Mikko Rantanen silenced 18,000 spectators – became the decider of the historic game

The Seattle Kraken will host their first NHL playoff home game in their history. Mikko Rantanen silenced the home crowd.

Seattle

Colorado Avalanche Finnish superstar Mikko Rantanen emerged as his team’s hero when he scored his team’s winning goal in Seattle.

Avalanche attacked with three against two, and home team Kraken’s furriers couldn’t catch Rantas, who was waiting for a good time Devon Toews input.

It went straight to the shoulder at the right time, and Rantanen shot a 4–3 goal in the third period.

Rantanen (2+1) also scored into an empty net 6–3 Artturi Lehkonen (0+2) pass.

In the last minute, Kraken managed to narrow down and get to the end of the goal, so Rantanen’s first goal was not the actual winning goal.

Having lost the first match at home, Avalanche now took a 2–1 lead in the series.

Kraken started the match strong, overwhelmed Colorado at the end, took the lead and defended the middle area with quality.

However, Colorado got two goals as if by stealth: first they punished JT Compher underpowered and then ran away through Rantanen’s pass on a flat field Nathan MacKinnon.

Kraken rose to the level with his power moment of 19 seconds in the second set. Rantanen and Lehkonen watched the narrowing from a close distance, a rookie star in the equalizer Matty Beniers hit by Alex Newhook in a duel and hit the puck in the crease.

In the third set, the reigning champion gassed past and won. MacKinnon, who caused frequent headaches for Seattle, scored an important 5-3 goal that brought oxygen to Colorado and carried it to a well-deserved victory.