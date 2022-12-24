Ice hockey | Mikko Rantanen shot a wild record again

Mikko Rantanen shot 18 times in the match against Nashville, no less than 13 times on goal. Suomalaištahti led his troops from a chasing position to victory.

Colorado Avalanche Mikko Rantanen the attacker was clocked again for a shocking game time. Rantanen was on the court for 28:51 when Colorado beat the Nashville Predators in overtime 3–2.

The Finnish striker made Colorado’s 1-2 reduction in the match. In the 2–2 goal, he assisted Artturi Lehkonenwhose shot JT Compher guided in.

Rantanen’s playing time was only 13 seconds short of his last week’s record of 29.04.

Rantanen once again improved one of his records, when he now shot a shocking 13 times at the goal during one match.

This is the current season’s record and only the 69th time in NHL history that one player has had that many shots.

In the last three games, Rantanen has shot a total of 31 shots on goal. The number says a lot about his willingness to solve problems and his importance to Colorado, which still lacks, among other things, a number one center Nathan MacKinnon as well as the captain who was on the sidelines throughout the early season Gabriel Landeskog.

NHL on Friday:

New Jersey–Boston 3–4

Carolina–Philadelphia 6–5

CAR: Kotkaniemi 1+0, Teräväinen 0+1 PHI: Ristolainen 0+1

Washington–Winnipeg 4–1

NY Islanders–Florida 5–1

NYI: Räty 1+0

Nashville–Colorado 2–3 and

NSH: Saros 43/46 COL: Rantanen 1+1, Lehkonen 0+1

Dallas–Montreal 4–2

DAL: Hintz 2+0, Kiviranta 0+1

Chicago–Columbus 5–2

CBJ: Korpisalo 16/17

Edmonton-Vancouver 2-5

Arizona–Los Angeles 2–1 yr

Vegas–St. Louis 5–4 yrs

Anaheim–Calgary 2–3 and