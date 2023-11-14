Ice hockey | Mikko Rantanen served a brilliant pass between his legs

Rantanen has scored 10+11 in 14 games of the early season.

Colorado Avanlanchen Mikko Rantanen continued his strong early season in the hockey NHL, when the Seattle Kraken got a 5-1 back sauna on the night before Tuesday Finnish time.

Rantanen scored 1+1 in the match and raised his total balance for the season to 10+11. Rantanen has played 14 matches. 21 points is enough instead of eighth in the NHL point exchange. Vancouver is at the top Elias Pettersson with powers 7+18.

Rantanen crushed the 1-1 equalizer in front of the goal in the second period of the match, but the man’s star moment was seen in the third period.

Colorado led the match with goals 3–1 and went for additional hits. Rantanen slid near the center line with his back to the attacking direction when he received a pass.

Rantanen gesturelessly directed the puck from between his legs directly behind his back by Nathan McKinnon shoulder blade. McKinnon and and Jonathan Drouin were able to drive through against one defender thanks to Rantanen’s cunning, and finally Drouin shot the puck into the goal.

Rantanen deservedly got an assist for the situation, and the man’s game intelligence was just as deservedly praised.