Ice hockey | Mikko Rantanen scored two goals, but even that was not enough to win

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Mikko Rantanen scored two goals, but even that was not enough to win

The series between Colorado and Seattle took heated turns. Seattle tied the match wins.

Seattle

Seattle Kraken tied the match wins against the Colorado Avalanche at 2–2 when they won their home game in overtime 3–2.

The most telling situation of the match was Cale Makarin very late Taklaus to Jared McCann. McCann’s game, who scored 40 goals in the regular season, ended there.

After the video review, Makar survived with only a two-minute penalty for blocking, and after that, every time he touched the puck on his neck, Makar received a fierce whistle concert.

Seattle controlled the events of the game and deservedly led 2–0, but at the end of the second period, Colorado came even, when Mikko Rantanen carried the team and scored two goals.

This leveled the image of the game – and also paralyzed the loud home crowd for a long time.

The audience was able to tear out of their joints in 63.00, when Josh Manson sat in the ice hall and Jordan Eberle scored the winning goal.

