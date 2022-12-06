The win was Philadelphia’s second in the last 14 games. For Colorado, the loss was the second in a row.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the reigning league champion Colorado Avalanche fell on the away ice when dealing with the Philadelphia Flyers. The hosts from Pennsylvania won the match 5–3.

of Colorado Alex Newhook opened the goal account of the evening with a superior hit, when the match was just under four minutes behind. Despite the good start, Philadelphia was always responsible for scoring until the last minutes of the match.

Around the middle of the third period, the hosts had already managed to run away to a 4–1 lead. With just over three minutes left in the game, Mikko Rantanen narrowed the score to 4–2.

Newhook still took a model from Rantase, but of the hosts Travis Konecny completed the final tally with a minute left in the match.

Tonight’s match was the first time this season that Philadelphia managed to score more than one power play goal per game. The team scored two overtime goals in the evening’s match. The Flyers went into the game with the worst power hit percentage in the league, 14.1.

The win was Philadelphia’s second in the last 14 games. For Colorado, the loss was the second in a row.

Colorado played the second and third sets of the match without their striker Nathan MacKinnonwho got NHL website including an upper body injury.

MacKinnon wasn’t the only Coloradoan who was missed on the ice. The visiting team was also missing those who were on the sidelines due to upper body injuries Artturi Lehkonen and Shane Bowersrecovering from lower body injuries Jean-Luc Foudy and Evan Rodrigues and ankle-length Valery Nitshuškin.

In addition to the forward five, the defenders who were on the sidelines due to lower body injuries were exhausted from the rink Josh Manson, Bowen Byram and Kurtis MacDermid.

in Boston the home team Bruins suffered a defeat at the hands of the host Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights defeated the hosts by 4–3 in a match that went into a shootout.

Vegas scored the highest score Paul Cotter, who opened the goal account when there was a minute and a half left in the match. Cotter scored his second goal less than a minute into the second period.

Cotter’s second goal gave Vegas a 3–0 lead. Brad Marchand and David Pastrňák still scored goals in the second period, and Taylor Hall equalized the situation with his superiority goal in the final set.

After a scoreless overtime, the match progressed to a shootout, which was decided by Vegas, who shot the tenth and scored the only hit of the match Reilly Smith.

In Turku born Matias Maccelli assisted on Arizona’s first goal as the team started a run in a road game against Calgary. Maccelli rolled with the puck on the left wing, returned to the offensive blue line and handed the puck to the defender For Shayne Gostisbeher.

Gostisbehere’s shot from behind the jam caught Calgary’s goalie and guards by surprise Dan Vladařin.

Jakob Chychrun tied the game 2-2 early in the third period, but Calgary took the game 3-2 Nazem Kadri with a power play goal just over four minutes before the final buzzer. Kadri also scored two assists in the game.

of Edmonton Connor McDavid secured his position at the top of the NHL scoring market by scoring the Oilers’ second goal in a game that ended in a 2–3 home loss against Washington.

McDavid scored an underpowered drive after being cut near the blue line of John Carlson careless input. McDavid has managed to score in five consecutive games.

Nic Dowd completed Washington’s winning goal in the final period.

New York With three goals in the final set, the Rangers won 6–4 against the St. Louis Blues. The win snapped the Rangers’ record four-game home losing streak.

Rangers’ Finnish striker Kaapo Kako played just under 13 minutes in the match. He shot once towards the opponent’s goal and ended up with a power reading of +2.

The Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens staged the rowdiest goaltending of Monday’s NHL round. The rout finally ended with the Canucks winning 7–6 Elias Petterson with an overtime goal.

The Canadiens jumped out to a four-goal lead in the first period. The Canucks took the advantage next with five straight goals. At the end of the third period, the Canadies took the lead again Christian Dvorak too and by Josh Anderson with goals.

Joel Armia was tagged as the second pitcher on Dvorak’s 5–5 tying goal.

Andrei Kuzmenko saved the home team to overtime with his goal.

Petterson’s winning goal was his 11th hit of the season.