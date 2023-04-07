Saturday, April 8, 2023
Ice hockey | Mikko Rantanen scored a historic goal and joined the ranks of the brightest stars

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Mikko Rantanen scored a historic goal and joined the ranks of the brightest stars

Mikko Rantanen became the first Finn to break the 50-goal barrier in 25 years. Rantanen scored his 51st and 52nd goals of the season.

Seattle

Colorado Avalanche Mikko Rantanen scored his 50th goal of the season the night before Friday Finnish time.

Rantanen is the third Finnish player in history to break the barrier. Previously, they have reached the magical 50 goal mark during one regular season Jari Kurri and Teemu Selänne.

The last time Selänne managed this was 25 years ago in the 1997–98 season, when he won the league’s goal crown.

fact

Finns’ 50-goal seasons

  1. Teemu Selänne, 76 goals, season 1992–93

  2. Jari Kurri, 71, 1984–85

  3. Kurri, 68, 1985–86

  4. Kurri, 54, 1986–87

  5. Kurri, 52, 1983–84

  6. Back, 52, 1997–98

  7. Mikko Rantanen, 52, 2022–23

  8. Back, 51, 1996–97

Rantanen’s goal was the Avalanche’s 1-1 tie in the away game against San Jose. The goal was created when Rantanen hit by Nathan MacKinnon the return puck of the company Kaapo Kähkönen behind the back. Defender Samuel Girardi hurried to collect the party puck.

Rantanen scored Colorado’s 2–1 goal by Evan Rodrigues from the start and completed his hat-trick in 28:06 by steering the situation to 4–1.

