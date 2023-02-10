Ice hockey | Mikko Rantanen scolded himself for the worst behavior – “Meni hermot”

Colorado suffered a blunt loss in Tampa.

Last the summer Stanley Cup finalists met on Thursday in Tampa. The home team Lightning returned to winning ways after a couple of weak games with a 5-0 knockout blow that took down the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado was missing a star quarterback Cale Makarwhich Pittsburgh Jeff Carter knocked on the head in the previous round.

The team’s most important player of the season Mikko Rantanen on the other hand, the nerves went at the end of the second set, when Brandon Hagel hit to make the game 4–0.

Rantanen received a ten-minute conduct penalty. The TV pictures showed how Rantanen threw his bat around during a stoppage in the game.

“I think I was quite clearly beaten before the finish line. I was the lowest man and strongly disagreed (about the verdict). I just lost my nerves,” said Rantanen Denver Post by.

“He thinks he was beaten. I don’t know if it was combed or not, but it was his personal frustration,” the head coach Jared Bednar rib.

Colorado has lost both of its games since the All-Star break, scoring only one goal.

Even Rantanen, who had strong performances 34+27 in the 50 matches he played, has been left without performances in these ones.

Florida Panthers the playoff hunt continued with a 4–1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Injured against Tampa on Monday Alexander Barkov was on the sidelines. His place by Anton Lundell and by Sam Reinhart took from the middle Eetu Luostarinen.

The trio scored a stylish 2–1 winning goal at the end of the second period, which Reinhart scored with one touch Kaapo Kähkönen behind the back.

Florida scored its last two goals on empty nets. Kähkönen saved 38 of 40 shots.

Also With Ville Husso had a strong night with 35 saves as Detroit beat Calgary 2-1.