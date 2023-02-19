Ice hockey | Mikko Rantanen reached 200 NHL goals – Justus Annunen saved the win for Colorado

Mikko Rantanen scored his 200th goal, Justus Annunen played his first NHL game this season.

Vancouver

Colorado Avalanche Mikko Rantanen became among the players who scored 200 NHL regular season goals on Saturday.

Rantanen is the 11th Finn in history to reach the cross country – the 12th, if you include the one who represented Sweden, from St. Petersburg Tomas Sandström. Apart from Rantanen, active players have scored 200 goals Alexander Barkov (236) and recently joined the club Sebastian Aho (206).

The number one on the list is Finland’s all-time ice hockey player, who scored 684 goals Teemu Selänne.

Rantanen’s goal came into the St. Louis Blues net on away ice and gave Colorado a 1–0 lead in the opening set by Nathan MacKinnon cross feed.

Nousiainen’s bull also baited By Bowen Byram In a 2–0 goal match, which the Avalanche won by 4–1 goals.

Justus Annunen played his first game of the season in the NHL and saved 19 shots.

Annunen, who started in two games last season, received praise from Colorado’s head coach From Jared Bednar.

“He looked sharp and looks good. It looks like he’s improved a lot,” Bednar said.