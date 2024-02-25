Artturi Lehkonen's opening goal and Mikko Rantanen's equalizer in the final set were not enough to take Colorado to victory over Toronto.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche had to bow in front of their Canadian visitors.

The match against the Toronto Maple Leafs started strongly from the home team's perspective, because Artturi Lehkonen guided the puck into the goal already in the third minute of the match. The match was the 500th of Lehkonen's career.

About nine minutes after Lehkonen's success Andrew Cogliano already took the hosts to a 2–0 lead.

by Tyler Bertuzzi however, managed to narrow down with superior strength a couple of minutes later. In the latter half of the second period, Bertuzzi brought his team to level and about two minutes after that by Mitchell Marner the hit gave the visitors a 3–2 lead.

Mikko Rantanen evened the scores at the beginning of the final set, but Bertuzzin managed to complete his hat-trick after 17 minutes of the set had been played. Bertuzzi sealed Toronto's victory with his power play goal and the final score was 4–3.

In addition to his equalizer in the final set, Rantanen recorded an assist from Cogliano's opening set hit.

Rantanen made club history in the match. He is the first Colorado player to surpass the 30-goal mark Four times in a row. The Finnish star has a total of 250 NHL hits.

of Colorado Nathan MacKinnon in turn, picked up an assist on every Colorado hit. Toronto also reached the balance of three assists William Nylanderwhose shoulder waved equally in every goal of his team.

Florida The Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 3–2 at home.

Florida opened the score of the night in the early stages of the second period, but ended up keeping the home audience in suspense until the last minutes of the match. Washington managed to tie the game late in the second set and take the lead midway through the final set.

However, Florida's superiority goal in the 17th minute of the last period sent the match to overtime, where the solution was provided by Florida Gustav Forsling.

The late equalizer in the deciding set was credited to Florida's Finnish skipper To Aleksander Barkov. NHL website according to Barkov directed Carter Verhaeghen wrist shot to the goal.

There seemed to be some level of uncertainty about the scorer of the equalizing goal, as the goal was initially marked for Verhaeghe, and at that stage Barkov was about to get an assist from his teammate's success. Some time after the end of the match, however, the parts of Barkov and Verhaeghe were reversed.

From Aleksandr Ovechkin a ten-game point streak was broken against Florida. Saturday's match was the 1,400th game of the Russian player's NHL career. He became the 41st player in the league to reach that milestone and the 10th to achieve the feat for one and the same team.

Carolina The Hurricanes suffered a loss at home against the Dallas Stars. The visitors managed to take the lead at the end of the opening set, when Jason Robertson hit Miro Heiskanen and Joe Pavelski haunted.

Carolina Sebastian Aho equalized with a drive goal early in the second period, but Wyatt Johnston sealed the final score 2–1 just six minutes later. Heiskanen also recorded an assist from Johnston's hit.

With its victory, Dallas broke both its own four-game losing streak and Carolina's four-game winning streak.

Sebastian Aho scored in the third game in a row. Aho has 22+39 performances from the current season.

The New Jersey Devils, on the other hand, hosted the Montreal Canadiens, from which the devil scout took the victory with goals 4–3. The loss was Montreal's fifth in a row, and the losing streak is NHL website according to the club's longest this season.

A Finnish striker playing in a Montreal shirt Joel Armia grabbed the assist By Nick Suzuki of the reduction made in the last minutes of the match.