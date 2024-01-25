Ice hockey | Mikko Rantanen in a huge blow – scored a skillful goal

Mikko Rantanen jumped to the top of the NHL points market.

Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen was in a really strong mood during the night's NHL round. Rantanen added 1+4 wild performances as the Avalanche beat the visiting Washington Capitals 6–2.

Rantanen's radar pair was, as usual, a center forward Nathan McKinnon, who hit the puck into the visitors' net as many as four times. In addition, McKinnon got an assist on Rantanen's goal.

Artturi Lehkonen returned to the Avalanche lineup against Washington. The striker was sidelined for 35 matches, and last played on November 9. Lehkonen and Joel Kiviranta remained without power points in the match.

Thanks to his performance, Rantanen was already fourth in the NHL's points market. Out of 48 matches, the sum total is 27+38=65. McKinnon, on the other hand, leads the points market with 30+52=82.

Rantanen's goal came in the middle of the third period, when he hit the puck out of the air into the net.

In the round of the night, the Finnish winners included Florida Anton Lundellwho scored 1+1 when Arizona fell 6–2.

Carolina Teuvo Teräväinen scored a goal and assisted on another as the Hurricanes claimed a 3–2 victory over Boston. Sebastian Aho accompanied with two assists. Aho has a total of 16+37=53 performances from 43 matches.