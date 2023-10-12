Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen was effective as a guest of Los Angeles. Vancouver crushed Edmonton 8-1.

Colorado Avalanche has gained more width in his team.

In the opening of the season, power was not needed at all from the background, when the Avalanche’s superstars hit hard in a 5-2 away win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Mikko Rantanen banged the powers 2+2 and Nathan MacKinnon 1+2. The visitors also scored a star pack Cale Makarwho scored Colorado’s second goal.

Rantanen, who broke the magical milestones of 50 goals and 100 power points last season, immediately took over the top spot on the Finnish stock exchange.

However, Rantase still has a long way to go to the top of the spot exchange.

in Vancouver after all, it was better.

The Canucks had a terrible start to the season a year ago, but now everything went right. The readings flattered the hosts but left nothing to explain for the Edmonton Oilers: 8–1.

Brock Boeser scored a whopping four goals for Vancouver. Even more points encouraged JT Miller: 1+4.

The only goal for the Oilers was scored Leon Draisaitl, whose frustration shone through as the Canucks went about their business. The German star took two more pointless breaks in the final set.