Ice hockey | Mikko Rantanen bounced when Jani Hakanpää bumped Artturi Lehkonen on the wing

Colorado allowed seven goals in a row already in the second match.

Low-key The Dallas Stars, who appeared in recent weeks, took a big win in the NHL in the Central Division match, where they defeated the Colorado Avalanche at home with goals of 7-3.

Finns’ feelings heated up already at the beginning of the match. Dallas had just taken the lead Roope Hintz formatted spectacularly by Jason Robertson 1–0 goal.

In the next exchange Jani Hakanpää thumped Artturi Lehkonen I’ll put it. Mikko Rantanen didn’t like this but skated to Hakanpää.

Both of them outwitted each other and earned a second count, plus the referee Wes McCauley gave Rantanen a two-minute penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Rantanen later went to the ice gym again, again because of Hakanpää’s whining.

Rantanen responded to the shouting that came to the ice hall by showing his finger – which was of course interpreted as a reference to the Stanley Cup championship ring.

Dallas’ number one punch Joe Pavelski finally broke his 18-match scoreless streak, Mason Marchment on the other hand, managed to play a whopping 32 matches without a goal.

In the second match, Colorado allowed a whopping seven goals in a row. In addition to the defense, goalkeepers get towels from this. Started the last match Justus Annunen and now to Keith Kinkaid changed in the middle of the match Alexander Georgiev were not at their best in these games.

The Finns in Dallas had a strong day: Miro Heiskanen scored, Hintz passed for two and Esa Lindell one. Hakanpää recorded the best plus-minus reading of the match +4.

Regular season the number one team Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers at home with goals 4–2.

Rampant in the transfer market, Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko Rangers, who gained more firepower in the form, lost for the second time in a row.

At the same time, Kane’s balance in the Rangers shirt is 0+0 and -4 after two matches.

The minus king of the team was Kane’s old radar pair Artemi Panarin (-3).

Brought the puck to the area Kaapo Kakko and For Alexis Lafreniere fed by Niko Mikkola picked up assists in Lafreniere’s 2-4 deficit late in the third period. Rangers played again with only five defenders, and Mikkola clocked 22:40 ice time.

The second was dropped from the Rangers’ superiority formations and played only 11.21 – less than once during this calendar year.

Joonas Korpisalo made his debut in goal for the Los Angeles Kings, making 24 saves in a 4–2 win over the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues scored the second goal Kasperi Kapanenwho pedaled through in the final set underpowered and passed the Finnish keeper.

Kings Rasmus Kupari picked up an assist on his team’s opening goal.

NHL:

New York Islanders–Detroit 4–1 (0–0, 0–1, 4–0)

Buffalo–Tampa Bay 5–3 (1–1, 3–0, 1–2)

Boston–New York Rangers 4–2 (1–0, 1–1, 2–1)

NYR: Kaapo Kakko 0+1, Niko Mikkola 0+1.

Dallas–Colorado 7–3 (3–1, 2–0, 2–2)

D: Roope Hintz 0+2, Miro Heiskanen 1+0, Esa Lindell 0+1.

San Jose–Washington 3–8 (2–0, 0–4, 1–4)

S: Kaapo Kähkönen 22/30 saves.

Florida–Pittsburgh 4–1 (1–0, 2–1, 1–0)

F: Aleksander Barkov 0+2, Eetu Luostarinen 1+0.

Vancouver–Toronto 4–1 (0–0, 1–0, 3–1)

Winnipeg–Edmonton 7–5 (2–1, 4–3, 1–1)

Ottawa–Columbus 5–2 (2–1, 2–1, 1–0)

C: Patrik Laine 1+0

Chicago–Nashville 1–3 (1–1, 0–1, 0–1)

N: Juuse Saros 27/28 saves.

Calgary–Minnesota 0–3 (0–1, 0–0, 0–2)

Los Angeles–St. Louis 4–2 (1–1, 1–0, 2–1)

LA: Rasmus Kupari 0+1, Joonas Korpisalo 24/26 saves (playing time 59.39)

StL: Kasperi Kapanen 1+0