Ice hockey | Mikael Granlund’s season started badly

Mikael Granlund was immediately sidelined from the games.

Granlund, who plays for the San Jose Sharks, played 15 minutes and 36 seconds in the home game against Vegas.

The Finn didn’t seem to have hurt himself in any particular way in his last change, after which he didn’t play again in the last 13 minutes of the final set.

San Jose head coach David Quinn told the press after the match that Granlund has a lower body injury that he suffered already during training camp.

The Sharks put Granlund on the injured list the night before Saturday Finnish time, so he won’t be seen in the rink for at least a week.

For Granlund, 31, this is his first season in San Jose. He has previously played in the NHL in Minnesota, Nashville and Pittsburgh, where he was traded last spring before the transfer deadline. In the summer, Granlund was part of the trade, with which Erik Karlsson moved to Pittsburgh.

Saturday the night before, two games were played in the NHL.

Juuso Välimäki and Matias Maccellin represented by the Arizona Coyotes opened their season with a handsome away victory over the New Jersey Devils.

The Coyotes opened the game strongly and already led 2–0, but the Devils took the lead during the second period, which was mixed with constant colds.

Arizona tied in the final set By Nick Schmaltz with a man-of-the-match goal and won the game 4–3 after the winning goal contest. Third shooters were not needed when Arizona’s Nick Bjugstad and Schmaltz hit, and the Devils Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt they don’t.

In the second match, the Washington Capitals were the opponent at home. The Pittsburgh Penguins claimed a clean 4–0 victory in the capital Sidney Crosby (2+0) and Yevgeny Malkin (1+3) led.