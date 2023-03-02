Thursday, March 2, 2023
Ice hockey | Mikael Granlund was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins

March 2, 2023
Mikael Granlund moves to Pittsburgh.

Vancouver

of the Nashville Predators clearance sale continues.

Finnish striker Mikael Granlund31, is moving from the Predators to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In exchange, the second round’s booking turn goes.

In his NHL career, Granlund has previously played in Minnesota in addition to Nashville, where he was sold to the Predators four years ago.

The past season of the two-time men’s world champion has been more difficult than the previous one. The Finn, who played both as a center and as a winger, has 9+27 out of 58 matches, the plus-minus statistic is -16 in freezing temperatures.

Known as a skilled playmaker, Granlund’s contract is valid until the summer of 2025. His mid-season earnings are five million dollars.

Experienced Granlund is one of the Finnish NHL players with a family, and the player shop also knows the move for his two young sons and his wife For Emmi.

