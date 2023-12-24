Mikael Granlund played an upward and strong fall season in the NHL.

Mikael Granlund recently roared as the NHL's toughest scoring cannon, and the San Jose Sharks were able to scratch some big scalps on their long Eastern away tour.

“Yes, it's gone. During the long trip, we had a few wins, although now we've lost a bit again. It's been a good feeling, though. We'll try to prepare for each game and see how it goes,” says Granlund.

Granlund, 31, who is in his first season with the Sharks, is not – surprise surprise – bragging about his own performances.

“It's nice to play and be healthy. The game goes by itself and there's nothing to complain about, although of course there is something to improve. However, we still have to remember where we are as a team. It was still nice to play,” says Granlund.

The Sharks are at the bottom of the NHL and at the beginning of their rebuild.

At the same time, however, Granlund is the team's leading star, whose responsibility for both the defensive and offensive ends is great. Unlike last spring in Pittsburgh, he has been able to be a real top player in his team.

Mikael Granlund has played a strong early season.

Inferiorly San Jose, who started the season, seems to have tightened up as a team.

“For sure. There are a lot of new guys in the team, and of course winning is nice. The most important thing is that we have played better and defended the whole game. We are able to attack a little bit. We have given ourselves the opportunity to beat good teams, and we are not quite on our feet all the time.”

Jumbo-Sharks visited the home cave of the league's top team in Vancouver early on Christmas Eve morning Finnish time and lost 4–7. Having picked up a goal and an assist, Granlund has now scored 22 (4+18) points in 27 games.

Seven goal assists have been created from points with superiority.

Granlund made a nice shot against Arizona, but it was disallowed due to an offside situation before the goal.

Center forward Granlund's role in the upper hand is quite rare, as he leads the orchestra in the position of defender in the blue line. It also says a lot about the Sharks' defense, which is probably the worst in the league in terms of material.

Pak's place is pretty much new.

“Sometimes I've accidentally been there.”

But not permanently.

“Attackers aren't terribly played with… Hell, I've been able to play in it. No complaints. It's nice to be able to play with superiority,” says Granlund.

Mikael Granlund's game is going.

Granlund's the contract is still left after the spring for next season.

The beginning of the season has been such that the top teams aiming for success could be expected to be looking for Granlund for the spring battles – at least if the contract can somehow be accommodated in the salary cap.

Are you hoping for a transfer to a successful team?

Granlund does not set out to make policies.

“It is in no way in my hands, so I can't think about it anyway. This league is a business. Time will tell what happens,” Granlund says.

“I've had a good time in San Jose, it's been good to live in and the game has gone really well. I'm preparing for the games and going one day at a time. I'm just trying to enjoy this.”