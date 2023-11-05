Sunday, November 5, 2023
Ice hockey | Mikael Granlund plays in the worst team in the NHL – San Jose conceded ten goals again

November 5, 2023
The San Jose Sharks lost again. Omissa has played a total of 20 times in two matches.

Early season there is no doubt about the worst NHL team.

The San Jose Sharks have lost all 11 of their games.

Now it has also lost twice in a row, conceding ten goals.

The Sharks, who lost 1-10 to Vancouver in their last game at home, now lost to Pittsburgh 2-10.

According to Sportsnet, the last time something like this happened was in December 1965, when the Boston Bruins allowed ten goals in two straight games.

Before the match, the visiting team was the jumbo of the Eastern Conference. The Sharks are rightfully after the West.

Pittsburgh’s most powerful were Jake Guentzel (2+2), Reilly Smith (2+2) and Bryan Rust (1+3).

Transferred from the Sharks to the Penguins in the summer Erik Karlsson got two assists. +5 was recorded in the plus-minus statistic.

Sold in the same store in San Jose Mikael Granlund went scoreless despite initially being credited with another assist on the Sharks’ second goal.

Granlund was on the ice during both of the Sharks’ possession goals. At the end of the second set, he seemed to be looking for aerial shots with his understrength, but his opponent blocked his intentions.

Granlund’s plus-minus statistic in the match and at the same time in the total of four matches of the season is -1.

The Sharks’ goal difference is 43 hits (12–55) in the cold.

The goalkeeper who got hit in the head in the last match Kaapo Kähkönen was left out of the San Jose lineup.

Started between the posts Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 12 of 18 shots. Instead of skating Magnus Chrona allowed four and made 13 saves.

Round the second most obvious smash was seen in Las Vegas.

The home team Vegas Golden Knights broke Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen represented by Colorado with a score of 7–0.

